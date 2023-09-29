On September 29th, a match from the 8th round of the Saudi Arabian football championship took place between the clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab.

In the 37th minute, the star Brazilian forward of the hosts, Neymar, was unable to convert a penalty.

However, Neymar made amends for his miss with an assist. In the 68th minute, the forward delivered a precise corner kick to Kalidou Koulibaly, who clinically dispatched the ball into the opponent's net.

Eight minutes later, Al-Hilal extended their lead. The goal was scored by the Serbian former Fulham forward, Aleksandar Mitrovic.

As of the 80th minute, the score in the match between Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab was 2-0.

VIDEO. A precise corner delivery. Neymar notched an assist to Koulibaly in the match for Al-Hilal.