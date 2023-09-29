VIDEO. Neymar failed to convert a penalty for Al-Hilal in the match against Al-Shabab

On September 29th, a match from the 8th round of the Saudi Arabian football championship took place between the clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab.

The stellar Brazilian forward of the hosts, Neymar, was included in the starting lineup.

In the 37th minute, the Brazilian had an excellent opportunity to break the deadlock when a penalty was awarded in favor of his team. Neymar stepped up to take the spot-kick.

However, Neymar failed to convert the penalty. The forward struck the crossbar, after which the Al-Shabab goalkeeper secured the ball.

For Neymar, this was his fourth appearance for Al-Hilal since his transfer from PSG, with one assist to his name.

As of the 60th minute of the match, the score remained 0-0 in the Al-Hilal vs. Al-Shabab encounter.

