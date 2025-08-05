Wilshere could return to Arsenal

Jack Wilshere has already wrapped up his playing career and is now fully focused on coaching. His journey in senior football management is still in its early stages, and he may be on the verge of a return to his former club.

Details: According to Football Insider, Wilshere could join the coaching staff of Arsenal’s youth team. With the Gunners doubling down on youth development—just look at the rise of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Ethan Nwaneri, and Myles Lewis-Skelly—the club is keen to strengthen its academy coaching setup, with Wilshere considered a prime candidate.

Reminder: The 33-year-old former Arsenal midfielder previously managed the U18 squad before leaving for Norwich in October 2024, joining Johannes Hoff Thorup’s first-team staff. After Thorup’s departure, Wilshere served as caretaker manager for the team, but eventually handed over the reins to Liam Manning.

Reports suggest Wilshere is determined to carve out a top-level managerial career—he even interviewed for the Plymouth job, though the club ultimately appointed Tom Cleverley.