Official: Wilshere to coach Norwich until the end of the season

Not so long ago, Jack Wilshere was a promising player for London's Arsenal, but injuries prevented him from fully realizing his potential. Now, he has transitioned to coaching and, at just 33 years old, will get the chance to prove himself with a Championship team.

Details: Wilshere will take on the role of interim coach for Norwich following the resignation of Johannes Hoff Thorup. He will lead the "Canaries" in the two remaining matches of the season against Middlesbrough and Cardiff City. He will be assisted by Tony Roberts and Nick Stanley.

Reminder: Wilshere became an assistant to Thorup in October this year after spending over two years managing Arsenal's under-18 team. However, Wilshere ended his playing career back in 2022, unlike Adam Lallana, who now combines his role as a Southampton player with his duties as the club's interim coach.