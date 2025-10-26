ES ES FR FR
Will they cancel it following La Liga's example? The Serie A clash between Milan and Como in Australia is in doubt

The Asian Football Confederation is facing significant external pressure
Football news Today, 17:01
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
The 24th round Serie A fixture between Milan and Como in Australia may be called off after La Liga refused to relocate the Barcelona vs Villarreal match to Miami, reports The Guardian.

To recap, on October 6, UEFA for the first time granted permission to stage one La Liga and one Serie A match abroad. However, by October 21, the proposed Barcelona vs Villarreal showdown was already scrapped. Initially, Milan vs Como was scheduled for February 8, 2026 in Perth, but now the likelihood of the match happening in Australia is dwindling.

For the Serie A relocation to be finalized, approval is required from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), Football Australia, and FIFA. Reports indicate that the AFC is under considerable external pressure not to give the green light for the match.

