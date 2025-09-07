Will FIFA intervene? A major scandal is brewing around Lucas Ribeiro

Lawyer believes Mamelodi could file a complaint with FIFA

Mamelodi Sundowns may take their case to FIFA, lodging a complaint against clubs suspected of encouraging Lucas Ribeiro to terminate his contract prematurely. In a letter sent to the club, where Ribeiro threatened to leave, the Brazilian footballer stated that his new club would not be held liable in the dispute between the player and Mamelodi.

This statement has fueled speculation that a foreign club could be behind the situation, potentially influencing one of last season's top performers in the South African Premiership. Lawyer Mfo Nkontlha from Nkontlha Attorneys explained that the South African club has every right to turn to FIFA. Such actions are classified as a serious violation and could lead to sanctions, including a transfer ban.

According to FIFA regulations, the Qatari club also risks facing sanctions for interfering in the player's situation, Nkontlha is quoted as saying.

Previously, Ribeiro was strongly linked with Qatar SC, who have made several offers for the player. Recall that after the Club World Cup, the Brazilian expressed his desire to leave the team and publicly stated his readiness to terminate his contract with the Sundowns.