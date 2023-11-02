Who will Chelsea and Liverpool face? The draw for the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 01:42
On the evening of November 1, the draw for the quarter-finals of the English League Cup took place.

Quarter-final draw:

  • Everton vs. Fulham
    Chelsea vs. Newcastle
    Port Vale vs. Middlesbrough
    Liverpool vs. West Ham

The base dates for the matches are set for December 19 or 20.

There were two surprising results in the Round of 16 matches. Newcastle United defeated Manchester United away, and West Ham defeated Arsenal in a derby.

Results of the English League Cup Round of 16:

  • October 31: Mansfield - Port Vale - 01
    October 31: Exeter - Middlesbrough - 2:3
    November 1: West Ham - Arsenal - 3:1
    November 1: Chelsea - Blackburn - 2:0
    November 1: Ipswich - Fulham - 1:3
    November 1: Everton - Burnley - 3:0
    November 1: Bournemouth - Liverpool - 1:2
    November 1: Manchester United - Newcastle United - 0:3
