Sensational derby in London. Arsenal lost to West Ham and were knocked out of the EFL Cup

Football news Yesterday, 17:25
Sensational derby in London. Arsenal lost heavily to West Ham and were knocked out of the EFL Cup PHOTO: Eddie Keogh

On November 1st, a match in the EFL Cup Round of 16 took place between West Ham and Arsenal. The game ended in a sensational victory for the Hammers with a score of 3-1.

The scoring in the match began on the 16th minute with an own goal by Arsenal's defender, Ben White.

In the second half, West Ham added two more goals against Arsenal. Mohammed Kudus scored on the 50th minute, and Jarrod Bowen on the 60th.

The only goal for the Gunners was scored by Martin Ødegaard in the 90+6th minute.

As a result of this defeat, London's Arsenal was eliminated from the English League Cup, while West Ham progressed to the quarter-finals of the tournament. Their opponents in the next stage of the Cup will be determined later.

EFL Cup, Round of 16, November 1st

West Ham 3-1 Arsenal

Goals: White 16' (own goal), Kudus 50', Bowen 60'. - Ødegaard, 90+6'

