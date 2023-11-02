"We must feel this pain". Arteta speaks out about Arsenal's elimination from the EFL cup

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta summed up the results of the match against West Ham in the 1/8 finals of the English League Cup.

It is noteworthy that the meeting ended with the victory of the Hammers with a score of 3:1, and it was they who made it to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The Spanish coach did not hide the fact that the result had disappointed him.

"I'm disappointed and I take responsibility. Our performance was not good enough, we didn't give our all. I warned the players for two days about how important this match is.

In general, we were far from the required level. Football is a game, every match is unique. What happened a few days ago is already in the past. We lacked activity in attack. I expected more from my team. There are a lot of things that need to be improved.

After today's match, we must understand how to use this defeat to beat Newcastle. We have to feel the pain," Arteta said, as quoted by Sky Sports.