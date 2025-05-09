What??! Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana has £350,000 car seized

Manchester United star André Onana has found himself in an extremely unpleasant situation—his £350,000 Lamborghini Urus has been confiscated by the police, according to The Sun.

The report states that the reason for this action was the lack of insurance on Onana's vehicle. This fact was detected by an ANPR camera.

It should be noted that police stopped the car on Wednesday morning in Hale Barns, Manchester, with one of Onana's friends behind the wheel. The vehicle was then towed to an impound lot, where it will remain until all circumstances are clarified.

The Manchester United goalkeeper now has 14 days to prove that he owns the car and has valid insurance for it. If he fails to do so, the vehicle may be auctioned off or destroyed.

As a reminder, André Onana has been playing for the Red Devils since 2023, joining from Inter Milan for £50 million. Since then, the Cameroonian has made nearly 100 appearances for Manchester United and claimed the 2023/24 FA Cup.

Additionally, yesterday the Red Devils defeated Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League semi-final to book their spot in the tournament's decisive match, where they will face Tottenham.