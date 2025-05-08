English showdown for the trophy! Manchester United and Tottenham reach Europa League final

The semi-finals of the 2024/25 Europa League wrapped up today, setting the stage for a truly thrilling final matchup.

Details: This year’s Europa League trophy will be contested by two English sides — Tottenham and Manchester United.

The Spurs made light work of the sensational Norwegian outfit Bodø/Glimt over two legs, while the Red Devils overcame Athletic Bilbao.

It’s worth noting that both teams are enduring tough seasons in the Premier League. With three matches left, Manchester United sit 15th, while Tottenham are in 16th. That means the Europa League final is not just about silverware — it’s also a crucial battle for a Champions League spot.

It’s now official: England will have six teams in next season’s Champions League.

Manchester United have lifted the Europa League trophy only once in their history, back in 2017. Tottenham claimed the prize in 1972 and 1984, when the tournament was known as the UEFA Cup.

The Europa League final will take place in Bilbao on May 21.

Reminder: In the Champions League final, PSG and Inter will face each other for the first time in history.