What is happening!? Manchester United trailing to a League Two side after the first half

An unexpected result.

In the second round of the EFL Cup, Manchester United travelled to face Grimsby, a representative of England's fourth division. The first half turned into a real shocker.

In the 22nd minute, the home side took the lead thanks to a goal from Vernam. The score became 1-0, and the Red Devils tried to respond quickly. However, just a few minutes later, Grimsby struck again—Warren doubled the advantage in the 30th minute.

The teams went into the break with Grimsby leading 2-0, which truly became an incredible sensation.

