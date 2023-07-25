RU RU
Football news Today, 03:00
West Ham ready to spend big money for Chelsea player Photo: Chelsea Twitter

West Ham are looking for a way to strengthen the squad after profitably selling their leader Declan Rice to Arsenal.

According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea and England midfielder Conor Gallagher has hit the London club's radar.

According to the source, the Hammers offered €46.4 million for the 23-year-old midfielder.

The "blue" proposal was considered, but has not yet given an answer. The fact is that to begin with, the club's management wants to discuss a potential transfer with the team's head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

In the 2022/2023 season, the young England midfielder made 45 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

His agreement with the London team runs until the end of June 2025.

According to Transfermarkt, the player is worth €32 million.

In addition to Gallagher, West Ham are also looking to sign AC Milan striker Divock Origi. Negotiations between the clubs have started and there is a high probability that the Belgian will return to the Premier League.

