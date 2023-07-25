West Ham find Rice replacement at Manchester United

RU RU
According to Sky Sports, London-based club "West Ham" is showing interest in midfielder Scott McTominay from "Manchester United" and the Scottish national team.

The sources suggest that the London club may acquire the player in the summer transfer window. McTominay could potentially replace midfielder Declan Rice, who moved to "Arsenal" for 117 million euros. However, acquiring McTominay might not be easy, as Manchester United is reportedly demanding a substantial sum for the player.

Previously, "West Ham" attempted to buy midfielder Kevin Gallagher from London's "Chelsea," but the deal did not materialize due to the club's unwillingness to pay around 60 million euros for him.

The 26-year-old McTominay is a product of the "Manchester United" youth academy. He has played a total of 209 matches for the English club in all competitions, scoring 19 goals and providing five assists. With Manchester United, he won the English League Cup in the 2022/2023 season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025 with the option to extend for an additional year.

Since 2018, McTominay has been representing the Scottish national team. He has played 41 matches for the Scottish national team, scored six goals, provided two assists, and received nine yellow cards.

