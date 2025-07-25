RU RU ES ES FR FR
Werder Bremen vs Parma: prediction, H2H and bets for the match — July 26, 2025

Werder Bremen vs Parma: prediction, H2H and bets for the match — July 26, 2025

Football news Today, 17:55
Miguel Solomons
Werder Bremen — Parma: prediction, H2H and bets for the match — July 26, 2025 Photo: https://www.facebook.com/werderbremenEN

In a friendly clash, German side Werder Bremen will take on Italian outfit Parma. The match is scheduled for Saturday, July 26, at 15:00 Central European Time. Here’s my betting tip for this encounter.

Werder Bremen vs Parma: match preview

Werder have approached their pre-season with utmost seriousness. The team has already played five friendlies, winning four of them. Although their campaign began with a setback—a 1-4 defeat to Meppen. Notably, there have been changes in the squad: head coach Ole Werner has left the club, with Horst Steffen stepping in as his replacement. Bremen still have five more friendlies ahead. Their preparations are in full swing, and their first official match will be on August 15 against Arminia Bielefeld in the German Cup’s round of 64.

Parma have also changed head coach: Carlos Cuesta, who previously assisted Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, has taken charge. Unlike Werder, Parma started their pre-season later. Just a few days ago, they played their first scrimmage—against their own youth team, winning 3-2. The Italians have four more friendlies lined up before the Serie A season kicks off at the end of August. Parma’s first official match under Cuesta will be on August 24 against Juventus.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Werder Bremen have won their last four matches.
  • Werder have scored at least one goal in six consecutive games.
  • Parma are unbeaten in three straight matches: two wins and a draw.
  • These teams have met twice before. In 2000, Parma won 1-0, then Werder got their revenge with a 3-1 victory.

Prediction

At the moment, Werder are clearly in better shape, having started their preparations earlier. Parma will surely try to impose their style, but the physical edge is with the Germans. My pick: Werder to win this one.

