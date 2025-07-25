Cruz Azul vs León prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 27, 2025

Prediction on game Win Cruz Azul Odds: 1.6 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On the night from Saturday to Sunday, July 27, the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City will host the third-round clash of the Mexican Championship between Cruz Azul and León. Here’s a pick for the outcome of this encounter with an appealing odds boost.

Match preview

Cruz Azul kicked off the season with two draws and currently sits in 13th place in the table. Despite the lack of wins, the team has shown attacking potential, netting three goals in a wild match against Atlas (3-3), though old defensive issues resurfaced. Under Nicolás Larcamón, the Cementeros prioritize possession and rapid tempo shifts, which create chances but also leave gaps at the back.

Playing at home hasn't brought success yet — just one match and only a draw so far — but historically Cruz Azul have handled León confidently. They’ve won the last five head-to-head meetings, including a 2-1 victory in their most recent matchup. This builds confidence ahead of the upcoming clash and sets the goal for the team: finally secure their first win of the season and climb up the standings.

León started the new campaign with a win and a loss, currently holding 9th spot in the table with three points. A narrow 1-0 victory over Guadalajara last round helped ease the sting of a five-game losing streak that ended their previous stretch. Manuel Berizzo’s side plays aggressively, pressing high and focusing on quick ball recovery, but they haven’t yet been tested on the road this season.

León have players capable of changing the game in an instant, but lack of consistency and shaky away form cast doubt on their chances in the capital. Historically, their meetings with Cruz Azul have gone poorly, and to buck this trend, the visitors will need to be supremely organized and clinical in attack.

Probable lineups

Cruz Azul : Mier K., Sánchez J., Ditta U., Piovi G., Rotondi C., Lira E., Paradeja J., Rodríguez C., Romero L., Sepúlveda A., Borges M

: Mier K., Sánchez J., Ditta U., Piovi G., Rotondi C., Lira E., Paradeja J., Rodríguez C., Romero L., Sepúlveda A., Borges M León: García O., Moreno I., Barreiro S., Frías A., Reyes S., Echeverría R., Fonseca N., Estrada A., Beltrán Cruz F., Rodríguez J., Ayon E.

Match facts & head-to-head

Cruz Azul have won all five of their last meetings with León, including a 2-1 victory in the previous match.

León have lost four of their last five matches in all competitions.

The hosts haven’t lost at home to León since 2019.

Prediction

Given their home advantage, current form, and dominant head-to-head record, Cruz Azul look like the favorites here. Despite setbacks in the opening rounds, they’re creating chances and should be highly motivated to finally claim three points. León lack consistency, and an away trip against a tough opponent could prove a steep challenge. Our pick: Cruz Azul to win at odds of 1.60.