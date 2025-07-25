RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Liga MX Predictions Cruz Azul vs León prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 27, 2025

Cruz Azul vs León prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 27, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Cruz Azul vs Leon prediction Photo: sportsboom.com / Author unknown
Cruz Azul
Cruz Azul Cruz Azul Schedule Cruz Azul News Cruz Azul Transfers
Liga MX Mexico Liga MX Mexico Table Liga MX Mexico Fixtures Liga MX Mexico Predictions
26 july 2025, 21:00
- : -
Mexico, Mexico City, Estadio Azteca
Leon
Leon Leon Schedule Leon News Leon Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Cruz Azul
Odds: 1.6
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On the night from Saturday to Sunday, July 27, the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City will host the third-round clash of the Mexican Championship between Cruz Azul and León. Here’s a pick for the outcome of this encounter with an appealing odds boost.

Match preview

Cruz Azul kicked off the season with two draws and currently sits in 13th place in the table. Despite the lack of wins, the team has shown attacking potential, netting three goals in a wild match against Atlas (3-3), though old defensive issues resurfaced. Under Nicolás Larcamón, the Cementeros prioritize possession and rapid tempo shifts, which create chances but also leave gaps at the back.

Playing at home hasn't brought success yet — just one match and only a draw so far — but historically Cruz Azul have handled León confidently. They’ve won the last five head-to-head meetings, including a 2-1 victory in their most recent matchup. This builds confidence ahead of the upcoming clash and sets the goal for the team: finally secure their first win of the season and climb up the standings.

León started the new campaign with a win and a loss, currently holding 9th spot in the table with three points. A narrow 1-0 victory over Guadalajara last round helped ease the sting of a five-game losing streak that ended their previous stretch. Manuel Berizzo’s side plays aggressively, pressing high and focusing on quick ball recovery, but they haven’t yet been tested on the road this season.

León have players capable of changing the game in an instant, but lack of consistency and shaky away form cast doubt on their chances in the capital. Historically, their meetings with Cruz Azul have gone poorly, and to buck this trend, the visitors will need to be supremely organized and clinical in attack.

Probable lineups

  • Cruz Azul: Mier K., Sánchez J., Ditta U., Piovi G., Rotondi C., Lira E., Paradeja J., Rodríguez C., Romero L., Sepúlveda A., Borges M
  • León: García O., Moreno I., Barreiro S., Frías A., Reyes S., Echeverría R., Fonseca N., Estrada A., Beltrán Cruz F., Rodríguez J., Ayon E.

Match facts & head-to-head

  • Cruz Azul have won all five of their last meetings with León, including a 2-1 victory in the previous match.
  • León have lost four of their last five matches in all competitions.
  • The hosts haven’t lost at home to León since 2019.

Prediction

Given their home advantage, current form, and dominant head-to-head record, Cruz Azul look like the favorites here. Despite setbacks in the opening rounds, they’re creating chances and should be highly motivated to finally claim three points. León lack consistency, and an away trip against a tough opponent could prove a steep challenge. Our pick: Cruz Azul to win at odds of 1.60.

Prediction on game Win Cruz Azul
Odds: 1.6
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Yokohama FC vs Real Sociedad prediction Club Friendlies 25 july 2025, 06:00 Yokohama vs Real Sociedad prediction, H2H and betting tips – July 25, 2025 Yokohama FC Odds: 1.6 Real Sociedad Recommended 1xBet
Olympiacos vs Norwich prediction Club Friendlies 25 july 2025, 06:00 Norwich vs Olympiacos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 25 July 2025 Olympiacos Odds: 1.67 Norwich Bet now 1xBet
Freiburg vs Dynamo Dresden prediction Club Friendlies 25 july 2025, 08:00 Freiburg vs Dynamo Dresden prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 25, 2025 Freiburg Odds: 1.62 Dynamo Dresden Bet now Mostbet
Elche vs Blackburn prediction Club Friendlies 25 july 2025, 13:00 Elche vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Elche Odds: 1.77 Blackburn Recommended Melbet
Fiorentina vs Carrarese prediction Club Friendlies 25 july 2025, 14:00 Fiorentina vs Carrarese: prediction, H2H, and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Fiorentina Odds: 1.81 Carrarese Bet now Melbet
Crawley vs Crystal Palace prediction Club Friendlies 25 july 2025, 14:30 Crawley Town vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 25 July 2025 Crawley Odds: 1.82 Crystal Palace Bet now 1xBet
Gil Vicente vs Brentford prediction Club Friendlies 25 july 2025, 14:30 Gil Vicente vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 25 July 2025 Gil Vicente Odds: 1.75 Brentford Recommended Melbet
Aberdeen vs Ipswich prediction Club Friendlies 25 july 2025, 14:30 Aberdeen vs Ipswich prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Aberdeen Odds: 1.66 Ipswich Bet now Mostbet
Sporting CP vs Villarreal prediction Club Friendlies 25 july 2025, 14:30 Sporting vs Villarreal: Prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 25, 2025 Sporting CP Odds: 2 Villarreal Bet now 1xBet
Galway United FC vs Waterford FC prediction Premier Division Ireland 25 july 2025, 14:45 Galway United vs Waterford: Who will extend their winning streak? Galway United FC Odds: 1.81 Waterford FC Recommended Melbet
Cork City vs Sligo Rovers prediction Premier Division Ireland 25 july 2025, 14:45 Cork City vs Sligo Rovers prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 25 July 2025 Cork City Odds: 2.5 Sligo Rovers Bet now Mostbet
Royal Antwerp vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction Pro League Belgium 25 july 2025, 14:45 Antwerp vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 25 July 2025 Royal Antwerp Odds: 1.78 Union Saint-Gilloise Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Sarmiento - : - Lanus 25 july 2025, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Sarmiento
-
Lanus
-
18:00
New England Revolution - : - CF Montreal 25 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
New England Revolution
-
CF Montreal
-
19:30
Columbus Crew - : - Orlando City 25 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
Columbus Crew
-
Orlando City
-
19:30
Independiente Rivadavia - : - Belgrano 25 july 2025, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente Rivadavia
-
Belgrano
-
20:15
Union - : - Tigre 25 july 2025, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Union
-
Tigre
-
20:15
FC Dallas - : - New York City FC 25 july 2025, 20:30 MLS USA
FC Dallas
-
New York City FC
-
20:30
Houston Dynamo FC - : - LA Galaxy 25 july 2025, 20:30 MLS USA
Houston Dynamo FC
-
LA Galaxy
-
20:30
Los Angeles FC - : - Portland Timbers 25 july 2025, 22:30 MLS USA
Los Angeles FC
-
Portland Timbers
-
22:30
San Diego FC - : - Nashville SC 25 july 2025, 22:30 MLS USA
San Diego FC
-
Nashville SC
-
22:30
Aldosivi - : - Newell's Old Boys 26 july 2025, 13:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Aldosivi
-
Newell's Old Boys
-
13:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 21:50 Alan Rodríguez Turns Down Boca Interest to Join Internacional Football news Today, 21:25 Saúl Joins Flamengo and Praises Club Facilities: 'I'm Impressed' Football news Today, 20:55 Paulo Londra Teams Up With Alajuelense for Educational Project in Costa Rica Football news Today, 20:35 Rigoni Offered to Independiente in Potential High-Profile Return Football news Today, 20:00 Obando Moves to Uruguay's Second Tier After Boca Return Football news Today, 19:30 Eduardo Vargas Joins Audax Italiano, Won’t Return to Universidad de Chile Football news Today, 19:00 Garber on Potential Messi Sanction: “We’ll See After the All-Star Game” Football news Today, 18:40 RW Essen vs Augsburg prediction, H2H and betting tips - July 25, 2025 Football news Today, 18:35 Brazilian Clubs Suffer Sudamericana Collapse: Vasco, Bahia, and Gremio Eliminated Football news Today, 18:05 Santos Fan Apologizes After Argument With Neymar: “I Was a Bit Harsh”
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores