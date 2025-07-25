Atlanta United vs Seattle Sounders prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 27, 2025

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.9 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

At Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the night of July 27 will see an MLS regular season clash as the local side, Atlanta United, hosts the Seattle Sounders. Here’s a sharp bet on the outcome of this showdown with an attractive odds offer.

Match preview

The Five Stripes are going through a rough patch, having lost to Charlotte in the previous round and extending their winless streak in MLS to seven matches. Ronny Deila’s men have struggled defensively — conceding two or more goals in each of their last four home fixtures. What’s even more worrying is their inability to protect a lead; Atlanta has dropped 12 points after scoring first, a stat that speaks volumes.

That said, Atlanta remains unbeaten against Western Conference teams in 2025 and boasts a perfect home record against Seattle. This gives them a psychological edge over a side that has never won at Mercedes-Benz. However, considering their league position and defensive frailties, confidence in the hosts is shaky at best.

Seattle, despite their inconsistent back line, are still among the Western Conference frontrunners, though their defensive discipline is a shadow of past seasons. Brian Schmetzer’s squad has conceded two or more goals in 10 matches this campaign, including five games where they let in three or more — a stark contrast to last season, when Seattle boasted the league’s best defense.

The attack, however, looks revitalized: in their last outing, they snatched a win over San Jose thanks to a Musovski brace and a goal from de la Vega. While they’ve stumbled in closing out some matches, Seattle has not lost a game this season after scoring first. The only downside remains their away form — just three road wins all year, and to surpass their 2024 tally, they’ll need to win out every remaining away fixture.

Probable lineups

Atlanta United : Guzan — Hernandez, Abram, Williams, Edwards — Miranchuk, Slish, Muyumba — Almiron, Latte Lath, Thiare

: Guzan — Hernandez, Abram, Williams, Edwards — Miranchuk, Slish, Muyumba — Almiron, Latte Lath, Thiare Seattle Sounders: Thomas — A. Roldan, Gomez Andrade, Bell, Baker-Whiting — Vargas, K. Roldan — Ferreira, Rusnak, de la Vega — Morris

Match facts and head-to-head

Atlanta United have won the last two head-to-head matches by a combined score of 4-1

Seattle have conceded 33 goals in MLS this season — almost as many as they did throughout all of last year

Atlanta has dropped 12 points in matches where they scored first — one of the worst records in the league

Prediction

Although Atlanta are at home and have a positive head-to-head record against Seattle, their current form and defensive lapses are a major concern. Seattle, despite their own defensive vulnerabilities, know how to step up when it matters and grind out results. Expect the visitors to claim their first-ever win in Georgia. Our pick: “Seattle Sounders to win with (0) handicap” at 1.90 odds.