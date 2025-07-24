RU RU ES ES FR FR
Everton vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 26, 2025

Everton vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 26, 2025

Everton vs Bournemouth prediction
Everton
26 july 2025, 16:00
- : -
International, East Rutherford, MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
Bournemouth
Review H2H Prediction
An intriguing clash awaits at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, USA, as Everton take on Bournemouth in the 2025 Premier League Summer Series. Here’s a value bet for the outcome of this encounter with attractive odds.

Match preview

Everton finished last season in 13th place, only pulling away from the relegation zone at the very end. Under David Moyes, the team showed flashes of quality football, but inconsistency still plagues them. Their preseason form raises eyebrows: a draw with Accrington and a loss to Blackburn highlight a lack of transfer activity and creativity up front.

Finishing remains a concern—just one goal scored in two friendlies. At the same time, the defense looks vulnerable despite overall improvement at the end of last season. For Everton, this matchup with Bournemouth is a chance to prove they are capable of more than just survival—they need to show stability.

Bournemouth, in contrast, are coming off one of the best seasons in their history, finishing ninth in the league. Under a new coaching staff, the Cherries played bold, aggressive football and were in the hunt for a European spot. Despite losing two key defenders over the summer, Bournemouth have started the offseason confidently—victories over Hibernian and Bristol City show their attacking machine is firing on all cylinders.

One moment stands out: last season’s comeback at Goodison Park, where Bournemouth overturned a 0-2 deficit in just three minutes to win 3-2. The side now looks focused and hungry for new achievements, and that confidence is a key factor in games like this.

Probable lineups

  • Everton: Pickford — Young, Keane, O'Brien, Mykolenko — Garner, Gueye — Harrison, Alcaraz, Ndiaye — Beto
  • Bournemouth: Arrizabalaga — Kerkez, Senesi, Zabarnyi, Smith — Brooks, Adams — Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier — Evanilson

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Everton have lost their last four official matches against Bournemouth, including in the FA Cup.
  • The Cherries have scored eight goals in their last two friendlies.
  • Everton have managed just one goal in preseason and are still searching for their first win.

Prediction

Given Bournemouth’s attacking form and Everton’s creative and finishing struggles, the Cherries look like favorites here. Even with lineup experiments, Bournemouth maintain structure and a constant goal threat. The smart bet is “Bournemouth to win with a (0) handicap” at odds of 1.70.

