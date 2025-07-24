Rangers vs Middlesbrough prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 26 July 2025

Prediction on game Win Rangers Odds: 1.75 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Saturday, July 27, the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow will host a friendly clash between Scottish side Rangers and England's Middlesbrough. Here’s a value bet suggestion for this intriguing encounter.

Match preview

Rangers wrapped up last season in second place in the Scottish Premiership, finishing 17 points behind Celtic, but delighted their supporters by reaching the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals. Despite trailing in the league, the squad remains competitive and has kicked off their summer preparations with purpose. In pre-season friendlies, Rangers drew 2-2 with Club Brugge and defeated Panathinaikos 2-0 in the Champions League, displaying attacking prowess and cohesion in midfield.

With the new season on the horizon, the team is already hitting their stride, especially given their European fixtures. The Gers are focusing on intensity and ball control, while also showing noticeable improvements in defensive discipline. The raucous backing of the Ibrox faithful could be a decisive factor in favor of the Scots in this matchup.

Middlesbrough endured a disappointing campaign in the Championship, finishing just 10th with 54 points—their worst result in recent years. After parting ways with Michael Carrick, Rob Edwards took over as manager, but significant progress has yet to materialize. In their first two pre-season matches, Boro drew 3-3 with Mansfield, squandering a three-goal lead, and lost 0-2 to Bradford.

The team is struggling both in attack and defense, which has been especially evident during a shaky pre-season. Middlesbrough are having trouble converting chances and need to rethink their midfield approach. Facing Rangers, Boro will be tested not only physically but mentally as well.

Probable line-ups

Rangers : Kelly, Tavernier, Jiga, Souttar, Jefte, Diomande, Raskin, Cortes, Dowell, Bajrami, Danilo

: Kelly, Tavernier, Jiga, Souttar, Jefte, Diomande, Raskin, Cortes, Dowell, Bajrami, Danilo Middlesbrough: Glover, Morris, Bangura, van den Berg, Conway, Lenihan, McGee, Silvera, Whittaker, Fry, Hakin

Match facts and head-to-head

This will be the first-ever meeting between Rangers and Middlesbrough.

Rangers scored 80 goals and conceded 41 last season—the second-best record in Scotland.

Middlesbrough netted 64 goals in the Championship but finished only 10th.

Prediction

Rangers come into this match in much better form and are showing real confidence on the pitch. Middlesbrough, meanwhile, are struggling to find balance and are losing even to ostensibly weaker opponents. Our pick for this match: Rangers to win at odds of 1.75.