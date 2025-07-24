RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions Rangers vs Middlesbrough prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 26 July 2025

Rangers vs Middlesbrough prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 26 July 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Rangers vs Middlesbrough prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Rangers
Rangers Rangers Schedule Rangers News Rangers Transfers
Club Friendlies Club Friendlies Fixtures Club Friendlies Predictions
26 july 2025, 09:00
- : -
International,
Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough Middlesbrough Schedule Middlesbrough News Middlesbrough Transfers
Review Prediction
Prediction on game Win Rangers
Odds: 1.75
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On Saturday, July 27, the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow will host a friendly clash between Scottish side Rangers and England's Middlesbrough. Here’s a value bet suggestion for this intriguing encounter.

Match preview

Rangers wrapped up last season in second place in the Scottish Premiership, finishing 17 points behind Celtic, but delighted their supporters by reaching the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals. Despite trailing in the league, the squad remains competitive and has kicked off their summer preparations with purpose. In pre-season friendlies, Rangers drew 2-2 with Club Brugge and defeated Panathinaikos 2-0 in the Champions League, displaying attacking prowess and cohesion in midfield.

With the new season on the horizon, the team is already hitting their stride, especially given their European fixtures. The Gers are focusing on intensity and ball control, while also showing noticeable improvements in defensive discipline. The raucous backing of the Ibrox faithful could be a decisive factor in favor of the Scots in this matchup.

Middlesbrough endured a disappointing campaign in the Championship, finishing just 10th with 54 points—their worst result in recent years. After parting ways with Michael Carrick, Rob Edwards took over as manager, but significant progress has yet to materialize. In their first two pre-season matches, Boro drew 3-3 with Mansfield, squandering a three-goal lead, and lost 0-2 to Bradford.

The team is struggling both in attack and defense, which has been especially evident during a shaky pre-season. Middlesbrough are having trouble converting chances and need to rethink their midfield approach. Facing Rangers, Boro will be tested not only physically but mentally as well.

Probable line-ups

  • Rangers: Kelly, Tavernier, Jiga, Souttar, Jefte, Diomande, Raskin, Cortes, Dowell, Bajrami, Danilo
  • Middlesbrough: Glover, Morris, Bangura, van den Berg, Conway, Lenihan, McGee, Silvera, Whittaker, Fry, Hakin

Match facts and head-to-head

  • This will be the first-ever meeting between Rangers and Middlesbrough.
  • Rangers scored 80 goals and conceded 41 last season—the second-best record in Scotland.
  • Middlesbrough netted 64 goals in the Championship but finished only 10th.

Prediction

Rangers come into this match in much better form and are showing real confidence on the pitch. Middlesbrough, meanwhile, are struggling to find balance and are losing even to ostensibly weaker opponents. Our pick for this match: Rangers to win at odds of 1.75.

Prediction on game Win Rangers
Odds: 1.75
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Yokohama FC vs Real Sociedad prediction Club Friendlies 25 july 2025, 06:00 Yokohama vs Real Sociedad prediction, H2H and betting tips – July 25, 2025 Yokohama FC Odds: 1.6 Real Sociedad Recommended 1xBet
Olympiacos vs Norwich prediction Club Friendlies 25 july 2025, 06:00 Norwich vs Olympiacos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 25 July 2025 Olympiacos Odds: 1.67 Norwich Bet now 1xBet
Freiburg vs Dynamo Dresden prediction Club Friendlies 25 july 2025, 08:00 Freiburg vs Dynamo Dresden prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 25, 2025 Freiburg Odds: 1.62 Dynamo Dresden Bet now Mostbet
Elche vs Blackburn prediction Club Friendlies 25 july 2025, 13:00 Elche vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Elche Odds: 1.77 Blackburn Recommended Melbet
Fiorentina vs Carrarese prediction Club Friendlies 25 july 2025, 14:00 Fiorentina vs Carrarese: prediction, H2H, and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Fiorentina Odds: 1.81 Carrarese Bet now Melbet
Crawley vs Crystal Palace prediction Club Friendlies 25 july 2025, 14:30 Crawley Town vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 25 July 2025 Crawley Odds: 1.82 Crystal Palace Bet now 1xBet
Gil Vicente vs Brentford prediction Club Friendlies 25 july 2025, 14:30 Gil Vicente vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 25 July 2025 Gil Vicente Odds: 1.75 Brentford Recommended Melbet
Aberdeen vs Ipswich prediction Club Friendlies 25 july 2025, 14:30 Aberdeen vs Ipswich prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Aberdeen Odds: 1.66 Ipswich Bet now Mostbet
Sporting CP vs Villarreal prediction Club Friendlies 25 july 2025, 14:30 Sporting vs Villarreal: Prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 25, 2025 Sporting CP Odds: 2 Villarreal Bet now 1xBet
Galway United FC vs Waterford FC prediction Premier Division Ireland 25 july 2025, 14:45 Galway United vs Waterford: Who will extend their winning streak? Galway United FC Odds: 1.81 Waterford FC Recommended Melbet
Cork City vs Sligo Rovers prediction Premier Division Ireland 25 july 2025, 14:45 Cork City vs Sligo Rovers prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 25 July 2025 Cork City Odds: 2.5 Sligo Rovers Bet now Mostbet
Royal Antwerp vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction Pro League Belgium 25 july 2025, 14:45 Antwerp vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 25 July 2025 Royal Antwerp Odds: 1.78 Union Saint-Gilloise Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Sarmiento - : - Lanus 25 july 2025, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Sarmiento
-
Lanus
-
18:00
New England Revolution - : - CF Montreal 25 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
New England Revolution
-
CF Montreal
-
19:30
Columbus Crew - : - Orlando City 25 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
Columbus Crew
-
Orlando City
-
19:30
Independiente Rivadavia - : - Belgrano 25 july 2025, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente Rivadavia
-
Belgrano
-
20:15
Union - : - Tigre 25 july 2025, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Union
-
Tigre
-
20:15
FC Dallas - : - New York City FC 25 july 2025, 20:30 MLS USA
FC Dallas
-
New York City FC
-
20:30
Houston Dynamo FC - : - LA Galaxy 25 july 2025, 20:30 MLS USA
Houston Dynamo FC
-
LA Galaxy
-
20:30
Los Angeles FC - : - Portland Timbers 25 july 2025, 22:30 MLS USA
Los Angeles FC
-
Portland Timbers
-
22:30
San Diego FC - : - Nashville SC 25 july 2025, 22:30 MLS USA
San Diego FC
-
Nashville SC
-
22:30
Aldosivi - : - Newell's Old Boys 26 july 2025, 13:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Aldosivi
-
Newell's Old Boys
-
13:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:00 Facundo Zabala Joins Independiente After Completing Medical Football news Today, 16:36 Comeback! Juan Manuel Sanabria on the verge of joining Ajax Football news Today, 16:30 Who Is Brandon Brocksom, Chivas’ English-Rooted Rising Star? Football news Today, 16:08 Lamine Yamal named the world's best player by renowned publication! Football news Today, 16:05 Riquelme’s Message to Boca Squad: “The Only Way Out of This Is by Winning” Football news Today, 15:30 Big hope! Official: João Mário joins Juventus Motorsport News Today, 14:58 Wow! Sebastian Vettel on the verge of a Red Bull return Football news Today, 14:34 Incredible! Kobamelo Kodisang moves to Portuguese league club AVS SAD Football news Today, 14:07 With love for the fans, with cunning for the management! ter Stegen addresses Barcelona supporters Football news Today, 13:37 Serious squad! Bafana Bafana roster for CHAN 2025 announced
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores