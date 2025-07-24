Nottingham Forest vs Fulham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 26 July 2025

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.82 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Saturday, July 26, at the Estadio de São Luís in the Portuguese city of Faro, an intriguing clash awaits between two Premier League sides — Nottingham Forest and Fulham. I suggest backing goals in this matchup, with an attractive odds offer.

Match preview

Forest are currently struggling to convert their chances. Nuno Santo's side have played two friendlies so far and both ended goalless — first against Chesterfield, then against Monaco. Despite their opponents creating some decent chances, the Tricky Trees held firm, largely thanks to the reliable goalkeeping of Sels and Carlos Miguel.

The return of Morgan Gibbs-White could provide a breath of fresh air — the playmaker already featured in one half against Monaco and is expected to start against Fulham as well. At the same time, Forest are still waiting on the return from injury of key players like Nicolas Dominguez and Neco Williams. Overall, Forest remain well-organized at the back, albeit lacking attacking aggression.

The Cottagers are having a solid and consistent summer pre-season. Marco Silva’s team have already scored two wins: first, a confident 4-0 victory over Aberdeen, and then a narrow 1-0 win against West Bromwich. Both seasoned players and young talents shone in these games, including 18-year-old Josh King, who impressed with his attacking energy.

However, Fulham haven’t made any new signings yet, which may cause some concern among the fans. The arrival of goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte is expected, as well as a possible loan return for Reiss Nelson, but for now, the squad remains unchanged in terms of transfers. Despite this, the team looks balanced and continues to display structured football, focusing on quick wing play and intricate combinations through the middle.

Probable lineups

Nottingham Forest : Sels; Aina, Milenković, Murillo, Abbott; Yates, Sangaré; Jota, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

: Sels; Aina, Milenković, Murillo, Abbott; Yates, Sangaré; Jota, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood Fulham: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukić; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Iwobi; Muniz

Match facts and head-to-head history

Since 2022, Fulham have won 5 out of 6 matches against Nottingham Forest.

The last official draw between the teams was in the 2016/17 season.

Neither team has lost in pre-season so far, but Forest have yet to score a goal.

Prediction

The friendly nature of this fixture and the weather conditions in Portugal suggest we’ll see plenty of rotations and changes in tempo throughout the match. Fulham look the more convincing side thanks to their well-drilled attack and steadier form. Forest, however, are solid at the back and can wait for their chance. Our bet: "Fulham to win with handicap (0)" at odds of 1.82.