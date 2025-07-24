RU RU ES ES FR FR
Crawley Town vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 25 July 2025

Crawley Town vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 25 July 2025

Review H2H Prediction
In a pre-season friendly set for July 25 at Crawley’s Broadfield Stadium, local side Crawley Town will welcome Premier League outfit Crystal Palace from London. Here’s a value bet on the outcome of this clash with a solid odds offering.

Match preview

Crawley Town head into this fixture with mixed pre-season results. After an electrifying three-match winning streak that saw them net 15 goals (including emphatic 5-1 and 5-0 wins over East Grinstead and Three Bridges), they stumbled with back-to-back defeats to Portsmouth (0-1) and Southampton U21 (1-2). This highlights their defensive inconsistency despite their attacking firepower.

The team has shown a high tempo and a clear intent to play attacking football, especially against sides of equal or lesser quality. However, when facing stronger opposition—like Portsmouth—their defensive frailties become apparent. Against Crystal Palace, Crawley’s back line will face its sternest test yet.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, are enjoying a confident pre-season run, unbeaten in their last ten matches—including victories over Manchester City (1-0), Wolves (4-2), and Aston Villa (3-0). This impressive streak is even more notable given the calibre of their opponents. Even in friendlies against lower-league sides like Millwall (1-0), the Londoners maintain focus and tactical discipline.

The Eagles’ main strengths are their midfield organisation and mobility, as well as their ability to exploit the flanks with pace. Notably, Palace rarely settle for draws—even in friendlies. Under Oliver Glasner, they aim to dominate these matches, breaking down defences quickly and securing confident results.

Probable lineups

  • Crawley Town: Davis, Sopow, Flint, Forster, McKirdy, Anderson, Barker, Douglas, Tshimanga, Williams, Watson
  • Crystal Palace: Mason, Adams-Collman, Angibo, Bernard-Ferguson, Brownlee, Dashi, Drakes-Thomas, Fasida, Greaves, Somade, Martin.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In their last five head-to-head meetings, Crystal Palace have won three, drawn one, and lost one
  • The "Over 2.5 Goals" bet has landed in the last three encounters
  • Crystal Palace are unbeaten away from home in their last four matches

Prediction

The gulf in class here is evident, and despite the friendly nature of the fixture, the visitors are expected to approach it with a winning mentality. Crawley might find the net, spurred on by their home crowd, but matching Palace’s tempo will be a tall order. Our pick: Crystal Palace to win at odds of 1.82.

