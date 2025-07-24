RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions Gil Vicente vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 25 July 2025

Gil Vicente vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 25 July 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Gil Vicente vs Brentford prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Gil Vicente
Gil Vicente Gil Vicente Schedule Gil Vicente News Gil Vicente Transfers
Club Friendlies Club Friendlies Fixtures Club Friendlies Predictions
25 july 2025, 14:30
- : -
International,
Brentford
Brentford Brentford Schedule Brentford News Brentford Transfers
Review Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.75
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

On July 25, 2025, at the Estádio Cidade de Barcelos, Portuguese side Gil Vicente will host English club Brentford in a club-friendly match. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter with a solid set of odds.

Match preview

The Portuguese team wrapped up their season on an uncertain note: three matches without a win and back-to-back 1-1 draws against Arouca and Rio Ave. Before that, they secured convincing victories over Farense and Nacional, showing real grit at the end of the campaign. Ultimately, Gil Vicente finished only 13th in the Portuguese league standings.

It’s worth noting that this upcoming clash against Brentford will be Gil Vicente’s first friendly of the summer. Facing a serious Premier League opponent is a great chance to prove whether the squad is ready for the new season or if radical reinforcements are still needed.

Brentford closed out their season with three wins, one draw, and just one defeat in their last five Premier League fixtures, including a thrilling 4-3 triumph over Manchester United. Keith Andrews’ side consistently displays attacking football and impressive fitness, making them a dangerous opponent even in friendlies.

The draw with Wolverhampton in the Premier League finale capped off a strong run of form. Brentford ultimately finished in the top 10 of the Premier League—a solid achievement for the club. Now, the Bees are using the offseason to fine-tune new tactical schemes and integrate fresh faces into the squad.

Probable line-ups

  • Gil Vicente: Mista, Tome J., Ntoi, Petrasso, João Pedro, Gomes, Neto, Andre Luis, Baculas, Morais, Clayton
  • Brentford: Flekken, Kayode, Collins, van den Berg, Lewis-Potter, Nørgaard, Yarmolyuk, Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Schade, Wissa

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The teams have never faced each other before, neither in official nor friendly fixtures.
  • In three of Brentford’s last five matches, the “Both teams to score” bet has come through.
  • In each of Gil Vicente’s last three matches, the “Both teams to score” bet has also landed.

Prediction

Despite the friendly status, Brentford look the more prepared and balanced side. Their recent match fitness from the ultra-competitive Premier League and squad depth give the visitors the edge. Gil Vicente can put up a fight at home, but overall, the visitors have the higher pedigree. Our recommendation here is “Both teams to score” at odds of 1.75.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.75
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Omonia Nicosia vs Torpedo Kutaisi prediction Europa Conference League Today, 13:00 Omonia vs Torpedo Kutaisi: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg? Omonia Nicosia Odds: 1.75 Torpedo Kutaisi Recommended Melbet
Viking vs Koper prediction Europa Conference League Today, 13:00 Viking vs Koper: can the Norwegians build a comfortable lead in the first leg? Viking Odds: 1.65 Koper Bet now 1xBet
FC Midtjylland vs Hibernian prediction Europa League Today, 13:30 Midtjylland vs Hibernian: Can anyone gain the upper hand in the first qualifying match? FC Midtjylland Odds: 1.4 Hibernian Bet now Mostbet
Paksi SE vs Maribor prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Paks vs Maribor: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg? Paksi SE Odds: 1.42 Maribor Recommended 1xBet
Torpedo Zhodino vs Maccabi Haifa prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Torpedo-BelAZ vs Maccabi Haifa prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 24 July 2025 Torpedo Zhodino Odds: 1.8 Maccabi Haifa Bet now 1xBet
Ajax vs Celtic prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:30 Ajax vs Celtic prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025 Ajax Odds: 1.75 Celtic Bet now 1xBet
FC Lugano vs CFR Cluj prediction Europa League Today, 14:30 Lugano vs CFR Cluj: intense battle for a place in the next round of UEFA Europa League qualifying FC Lugano Odds: 1.92 CFR Cluj Recommended Mostbet
Sutjeska vs Beitar Jerusalem prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:30 Sutjeska Nikšić vs Beitar Jerusalem prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 24 July 2025 Sutjeska Odds: 1.92 Beitar Jerusalem Bet now Mostbet
FK Vardar Skopje vs FC Lausanne-Sport prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:30 Vardar Skopje vs Lausanne-Sport prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 24, 2025 FK Vardar Skopje Odds: 2.32 FC Lausanne-Sport Bet now Mostbet
Austria Wien vs Spaeri prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:30 Austria Wien vs Spaeri FC prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 24, 2025 Austria Wien Odds: 2.8 Spaeri Recommended 1xBet
HB Torshavn vs Brondby IF prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:45 HB Tórshavn vs Brøndby prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 HB Torshavn Odds: 1.85 Brondby IF Bet now Melbet
St. Patrick's Athletic vs Nomme JK Kalju prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:45 St Patrick's vs Nõmme Kalju prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 24, 2025 St. Patrick's Athletic Odds: 1.8 Nomme JK Kalju Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Paide Linnameeskond 0 - 1 AIK Today, 11:30 Europa Conference League
Paide Linnameeskond
0
AIK
1
59’
Araz PFK 0 - 0 Aris Thessaloniki FC Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Araz PFK
0
Aris Thessaloniki FC
0
45’ + 1
Arda Kardzhali 0 - 0 HJK Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Arda Kardzhali
0
HJK
0
45’
St Joseph's 0 - 1 Shamrock Rovers Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
St Joseph's
0
Shamrock Rovers
1
45’
Aris Limassol 2 - 0 Puskas FC Academy Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Aris Limassol
2
Puskas FC Academy
0
45’
FK Kauno Zalgiris 0 - 0 Valur Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FK Kauno Zalgiris
0
Valur
0
45’
Ararat Armenia 0 - 0 Universitatea Cluj Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Ararat Armenia
0
Universitatea Cluj
0
45’
Pyunik 1 - 0 Gyori ETO Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Pyunik
1
Gyori ETO
0
45’
Rosenborg 1 - 0 Banga Gargzdai Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Rosenborg
1
Banga Gargzdai
0
45’ + 1
Aktobe 1 - 0 Sparta Prague Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Aktobe
1
Sparta Prague
0
45’
Latest News
Other Sports News Today, 11:53 An era has ended... Legendary Hulk Hogan has passed away Football news Today, 11:50 Sensational transfer! Fawaaz Basadien on the verge of joining Mamelodi Sundowns Football news Today, 11:24 A new challenge! Official: Roberto Firmino joins Qatari side Al-Sadd Football news Today, 11:02 Sekhukhune United strengthen squad with Olerato Mandi Lifestyle Today, 10:53 Serena Williams announces partnership with wellness brand Ritual Football news Today, 10:30 Mourinho makes an unexpected pick for Ballon d'Or frontrunner Lifestyle Today, 10:11 Cooking up something with Nike? Vinicius posts photo from plane en route to Los Angeles Football news Today, 09:57 Mamelodi Sundowns to loan out two young players Football news Today, 09:56 Gabriela Salgado undergoes successful surgery! On the road to recovery Football news Today, 09:34 It didn't work out. Douglas Luiz goes on strike at Juventus
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores