Gil Vicente vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 25 July 2025

On July 25, 2025, at the Estádio Cidade de Barcelos, Portuguese side Gil Vicente will host English club Brentford in a club-friendly match. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter with a solid set of odds.

Match preview

The Portuguese team wrapped up their season on an uncertain note: three matches without a win and back-to-back 1-1 draws against Arouca and Rio Ave. Before that, they secured convincing victories over Farense and Nacional, showing real grit at the end of the campaign. Ultimately, Gil Vicente finished only 13th in the Portuguese league standings.

It’s worth noting that this upcoming clash against Brentford will be Gil Vicente’s first friendly of the summer. Facing a serious Premier League opponent is a great chance to prove whether the squad is ready for the new season or if radical reinforcements are still needed.

Brentford closed out their season with three wins, one draw, and just one defeat in their last five Premier League fixtures, including a thrilling 4-3 triumph over Manchester United. Keith Andrews’ side consistently displays attacking football and impressive fitness, making them a dangerous opponent even in friendlies.

The draw with Wolverhampton in the Premier League finale capped off a strong run of form. Brentford ultimately finished in the top 10 of the Premier League—a solid achievement for the club. Now, the Bees are using the offseason to fine-tune new tactical schemes and integrate fresh faces into the squad.

Probable line-ups

Gil Vicente: Mista, Tome J., Ntoi, Petrasso, João Pedro, Gomes, Neto, Andre Luis, Baculas, Morais, Clayton

Mista, Tome J., Ntoi, Petrasso, João Pedro, Gomes, Neto, Andre Luis, Baculas, Morais, Clayton Brentford: Flekken, Kayode, Collins, van den Berg, Lewis-Potter, Nørgaard, Yarmolyuk, Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Schade, Wissa

Match facts and head-to-head

The teams have never faced each other before, neither in official nor friendly fixtures.

In three of Brentford’s last five matches, the “Both teams to score” bet has come through.

In each of Gil Vicente’s last three matches, the “Both teams to score” bet has also landed.

Prediction

Despite the friendly status, Brentford look the more prepared and balanced side. Their recent match fitness from the ultra-competitive Premier League and squad depth give the visitors the edge. Gil Vicente can put up a fight at home, but overall, the visitors have the higher pedigree. Our recommendation here is “Both teams to score” at odds of 1.75.