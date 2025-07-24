Freiburg vs Dynamo Dresden prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 25, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 3.0 Odds: 1.62 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On July 25, 2025, Europa-Park in Freiburg will host an intriguing friendly between Bundesliga side Freiburg and ambitious 3. Liga outfit Dynamo Dresden. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with a solid value on offer.

Match preview

Freiburg are quietly but confidently going about their summer preparations: two consecutive friendly wins, including a commanding 3-0 thrashing of Altach, highlight the coaching staff’s effective work. The team has shaken off the disappointment of last season’s finale and is already displaying fresh energy on the pitch. The midfield-wing partnership is once again shining in attack, promising a real test for their opponent’s defense.

It’s important to note that Freiburg are playing at home, which—even in a friendly—adds confidence: the backing of the fans, the familiar turf, and the unique atmosphere of their own stadium. These matches are used to bed in young talent and test tactical setups ahead of the Bundesliga campaign. The squad is clearly hitting its stride and will look to set a high tempo from the first whistle.

Dynamo recently enjoyed a strong run of three straight victories with a combined score of 13-1, but a recent 2-4 defeat to Slavia has cooled expectations among the fans. Still, it’s too early to draw conclusions—Dresden’s side is determined to climb back up the leagues, and friendlies like this are a chance to showcase character and build crucial chemistry.

The Dresdeners have deployed an aggressive, attacking style in recent outings, especially against weaker opposition. But facing a side of Freiburg’s caliber is a real test of their mettle. It will be fascinating to see whether they can maintain defensive organization and avoid typical errors under pressure.

Probable lineups

Freiburg: Müller, Suzuki, Adamu, Ginter, Dinkci, Kübler, Makengo, Osterhage, Höfler, Scherhant, Jung

Müller, Suzuki, Adamu, Ginter, Dinkci, Kübler, Makengo, Osterhage, Höfler, Scherhant, Jung Dynamo Dresden: Mesenhöler, Faber, Kammerknecht, Banning, Risch, Amoako, Lemmer, Menzel, Meissner, Kother, Kutschke

Match facts and head-to-head

Freiburg have won four of the last five head-to-heads against Dynamo Dresden

Dynamo have failed to score more than once in four of their last five matches with Freiburg

The game will be played at Europa-Park in Freiburg, giving the hosts an edge in conditions and support

Prediction

Despite Dynamo’s solid preseason form, Freiburg’s level could prove an insurmountable barrier. The hosts are clearly sharper and will look to capitalize on home advantage to secure a fourth consecutive victory. Expect an open, high-scoring affair with Freiburg dictating the tempo and likely winning with a comfortable margin. Our pick: over 3.0 goals at odds of 1.62.