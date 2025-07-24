Norwich vs Olympiacos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 25 July 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.67 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of Friday’s many friendly clashes will take place on neutral ground in Vlaardingen, Netherlands, as English side Norwich faces off against Greek powerhouse Olympiacos. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter, given the attractive odds on offer.

Match preview

The Canaries are in excellent pre-season form, having displayed confident performances in their recent outings. Norwich defeated Northampton (4-1) and recorded draws against Zulte Waregem and Volendam. With the team actively experimenting with attacking combinations and scoring in each of their last three matches, fans can expect some dynamic play up front once again.

Following the end of their Championship campaign, Norwich appears to have reset and found a new balance in midfield and attack. That goalless draw with Middlesbrough in April now seems a distant memory—this version of Norwich looks aggressive and cohesive, especially in the final third. Their pre-season preparations clearly show a side gearing up for a serious push back towards the top spots.

The Greek giants are also flying: Olympiacos have strung together six consecutive wins, including a recent friendly victory over Breda (3-2). Triumphs in the Cup final against OFI and in the Super League derby versus Panathinaikos highlight a team in rhythm. Their attack is brimming with confidence, with several players capable of scoring from half-chances.

On the flip side, Olympiacos have shown some frailties at the back—conceding twice to Breda is a clear sign of lapses in concentration. The squad is being heavily rotated, with youngsters and fringe players getting significant minutes, which could impact their stability in a friendly against a strong opponent like Norwich.

Probable lineups

Norwich: Kovacevic - Bridge, Spaas, Darling, Mundle-Smith - Gibbs, Cordoba, Medjid - Sargent, Slimane, Stacey

Kovacevic - Bridge, Spaas, Darling, Mundle-Smith - Gibbs, Cordoba, Medjid - Sargent, Slimane, Stacey Olympiacos: Paschalakis – Liatsikouras, Pneumonidis, Biancon, Garcia – Costinha, Martins, Oniemachi – Pirola, Yazici, Yaremchuk

Match facts and head-to-head

In their only previous meeting, Norwich defeated Olympiacos 2-0 (July 2023).

Norwich are unbeaten in their last five matches

The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has landed in two of Olympiacos’ last six games

Prediction

This promises to be an open and attacking contest, especially given both sides’ form in friendlies. However, Norwich seem to have a better balance across the pitch and more stability at the back—something Olympiacos have struggled with. On neutral ground, that could prove decisive. The edge goes to the English club, particularly if they keep up their high-tempo scoring. Our bet for the match: Both teams to score at 1.67 odds.