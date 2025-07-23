RU RU ES ES FR FR
Cork City vs Sligo Rovers prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 24 July 2025

Cork City vs Sligo Rovers prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 24 July 2025

Raphael Durand
Cork City vs Sligo Rovers prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
Cork City
25 july 2025, 14:45
- : -
Ireland, Cork, Turner's Cross Stadium
Sligo Rovers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
One of the fixtures of matchday 25 in the Irish Premier Division will take place on Friday at Turner's Cross in Cork, where the local side Cork City will face off against Sligo Rovers. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with an attractive odds value.

Match preview

Cork City's return to the Irish Premier Division has proven to be much tougher than expected. The team sits at the bottom of the table with 15 points from 24 rounds and only two wins all season—the worst record in the league. Despite a recent cup victory over Leicester Celtic, things have been far bleaker in the league: eight defeats in their last 11 matches point to deep-seated issues.

Home form has been equally unimpressive—just 13 points from 12 games, the weakest home record in the league. The squad has struggled for stability too, with several players sidelined through injury, including seasoned veterans like Greg Bolger and Ruairi Keating. The main hope rests on Kit Nelson, who’s netted six goals this season.

Sligo Rovers haven’t exactly set the world alight either, but they’ve shown more stability than their rivals, already collecting 23 points. John Russell’s men have won their last two matches in a row—2-0 victories over Derry City in the league and Dundalk in the cup, both with clean sheets. This suggests the team may be finding its structure and gaining a psychological boost.

Away from home, Sligo have traditionally looked vulnerable, but two wins and eight points from 11 road games inspire more confidence than Cork’s numbers. Young striker Owen Elding is enjoying a strong season with eight goals in 24 appearances, and he’ll be joined up front by Wilson Waweru, whose pace and movement are a constant threat.

Probable lineups

  • Cork City: Odumosu – Crowley, Fili, Kelleher, Kiernan – McLoughlin, Bolger – O’Sullivan, Nelson, Dijksteel – Maguire
  • Sligo Rovers: Sargent – Reynolds, Denham, McClean, Fitzgerald – Doyle-Hayes, McManus – Elding, Hakiki, O’Kane – Waweru

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The last two head-to-head meetings between Cork City and Sligo Rovers ended in draws.
  • Cork City haven’t won a Premier Division game since April 21.
  • Sligo Rovers have scored 6 goals and conceded 2 in their last three official matches.

Prediction

Both teams are languishing near the foot of the table, but Sligo Rovers have looked far more assured in recent weeks. Cork City can’t find any stability in attack or defence and, judging by their recent results, are unlikely to break their winless streak now. Taking into account the stats and squad situation, our recommended bet for this match is “Sligo Rovers to win with a (0) handicap” at odds of 2.50.

Prediction on game W2(0)
