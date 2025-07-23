RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions Cadiz vs Las Palmas prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025

Cadiz vs Las Palmas prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Cadiz vs Las Palmas prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Cadiz Cadiz
Friendly match 24 july 2025, 05:00
Cádiz, ESTADIO NUEVO MIRANDILLA
Las Palmas Las Palmas
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 2.1
One of Thursday's friendlies will take place in Spain, where Cadiz will take on Las Palmas. I suggest a bet on goals in this matchup, with a tempting odds offer.

Match preview

After being relegated from La Liga two years ago, Cadiz tried to bounce straight back to the top flight but fell short. Last season in the Segunda, the team finished just 13th, collecting only 55 points from 42 matches—far too little for a promotion contender.

The preseason started confidently: Cadiz thrashed amateur side Barbate 5-0. However, in their very next friendly, they were crushed by Leiria 1-5, exposing both their inconsistency and clear defensive issues.

Las Palmas, meanwhile, were relegated from La Liga just last season after finishing 19th. Despite putting up a fight against certain opponents, the team couldn't hold on among Spain's elite, picking up only 32 points with 8 wins and 22 defeats.

This summer, the "Yellows" have played two friendlies: a goalless draw against Orlando Pirates (0-0) and a loss to Brighton (0-2). They failed to find the net in either match—a worrying trend on the eve of the new campaign.

Probable lineups

  • Cadiz: Gil, Garcia, Chust, Kovacevic, Carcelen, Ocampo, Kouame, Alcaraz, Ontiveros, Mwepu, Fernandez
  • Las Palmas: Horkash, Bassinga, Alex Suarez, Viti, Garcia Mejias, Gonzalez, Clemente, Luadis, Marvin, Mata, Nacho

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Three of the last five meetings between Cadiz and Las Palmas ended in a draw.
  • Las Palmas have failed to score in six consecutive matches, including preseason games.
  • Not once in the last five head-to-head games have more than two goals been scored in total.

Prediction

This match is expected to be cagey: both clubs are far from their best form. Cadiz are inconsistent, while Las Palmas are struggling for any attacking threat. Given the stats and the nature of their head-to-heads, a bet on under 2.5 total goals looks justified.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 2.1
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
