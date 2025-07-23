FK Sarajevo vs Universitatea Craiova prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.6 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the fixtures in the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League will see Bosnia's Sarajevo take on Romania's Universitatea Craiova this Thursday at the Asim Ferhatović-Hase stadium. I’m tipping this clash for goals, with an attractive odds offer to boot.

Match preview

The Bosnian side finished third in their domestic league last season, but their summer friendlies revealed inconsistent form. Sarajevo lost three out of five pre-season games, including a heavy defeat to Vukovar. Their only win came against Czech side Slovácko (2-0), showing some potential but a lack of early-season stability.

Even with the home advantage, Sarajevo approach the encounter with Craiova lacking confidence. A goalless draw against Zorya in their latest outing highlighted their attacking issues, especially considering their defensive lapses in previous matches.

The Romanian outfit, meanwhile, have hit the ground running this season. After finishing third in the last campaign, Craiova kicked off the new term with a thrilling 3-3 draw against UTA Arad and a 3-1 victory over Argeș. Before official matches, they also enjoyed a solid pre-season, remaining unbeaten with a draw against Bohemians and a win over MTK Budapest.

Universitatea Craiova currently look far more assured than their opponents: five matches unbeaten, a potent attack, and six goals scored in just two league fixtures. Their form, squad depth, and confidence all point to the visitors' advantage.

Probable lineups

FK Sarajevo : Rogić, Beganović, Butić, Jatta, Krdzalić, Kuprešak, Unušić, Guliashvili, Kvereme, Pavičin, Soldo

: Rogić, Beganović, Butić, Jatta, Krdzalić, Kuprešak, Unušić, Guliashvili, Kvereme, Pavičin, Soldo Universitatea Craiova: Isenko, Stevanović, Mogoș, Romanczuk, Rădulescu, Băluță, Uri, Teleș, Băncu, Baiaram, Al Hamlawi

Match facts and head-to-head

Sarajevo have lost 3 of their last 5 friendlies.

Universitatea Craiova are unbeaten in their last 5 matches.

The teams have never previously met in an official match.

Prediction

Given their current form and confident start to the league campaign, Universitatea Craiova head into this tie as favorites. Sarajevo will fight hard in front of their home fans, but a rocky pre-season and inconsistency may take their toll. Our bet for this match: "Universitatea Craiova to win with a (0) handicap" at odds of 1.60.