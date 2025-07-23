RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions FK Sarajevo vs Universitatea Craiova prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025

FK Sarajevo vs Universitatea Craiova prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
FK Sarajevo vs Universitatea Craiova prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
FK Sarajevo
FK Sarajevo FK Sarajevo Schedule FK Sarajevo Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
24 july 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Sarajevo, Asim Ferhatovic Hase
Universitatea Craiova
Universitatea Craiova Universitatea Craiova Schedule Universitatea Craiova Transfers
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.6
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the fixtures in the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League will see Bosnia's Sarajevo take on Romania's Universitatea Craiova this Thursday at the Asim Ferhatović-Hase stadium. I’m tipping this clash for goals, with an attractive odds offer to boot.

Match preview

The Bosnian side finished third in their domestic league last season, but their summer friendlies revealed inconsistent form. Sarajevo lost three out of five pre-season games, including a heavy defeat to Vukovar. Their only win came against Czech side Slovácko (2-0), showing some potential but a lack of early-season stability.

Even with the home advantage, Sarajevo approach the encounter with Craiova lacking confidence. A goalless draw against Zorya in their latest outing highlighted their attacking issues, especially considering their defensive lapses in previous matches.

The Romanian outfit, meanwhile, have hit the ground running this season. After finishing third in the last campaign, Craiova kicked off the new term with a thrilling 3-3 draw against UTA Arad and a 3-1 victory over Argeș. Before official matches, they also enjoyed a solid pre-season, remaining unbeaten with a draw against Bohemians and a win over MTK Budapest.

Universitatea Craiova currently look far more assured than their opponents: five matches unbeaten, a potent attack, and six goals scored in just two league fixtures. Their form, squad depth, and confidence all point to the visitors' advantage.

Probable lineups

  • FK Sarajevo: Rogić, Beganović, Butić, Jatta, Krdzalić, Kuprešak, Unušić, Guliashvili, Kvereme, Pavičin, Soldo
  • Universitatea Craiova: Isenko, Stevanović, Mogoș, Romanczuk, Rădulescu, Băluță, Uri, Teleș, Băncu, Baiaram, Al Hamlawi

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Sarajevo have lost 3 of their last 5 friendlies.
  • Universitatea Craiova are unbeaten in their last 5 matches.
  • The teams have never previously met in an official match.

Prediction

Given their current form and confident start to the league campaign, Universitatea Craiova head into this tie as favorites. Sarajevo will fight hard in front of their home fans, but a rocky pre-season and inconsistency may take their toll. Our bet for this match: "Universitatea Craiova to win with a (0) handicap" at odds of 1.60.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.6
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Mboko prediction Washington WTA 23 july 2025, 10:00 Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Mboko prediction and betting tips - July 23, 2025 Elena Rybakina Odds: 1.85 Victoria Mboko Recommended 1xBet
Como vs Al-Ahli Jeddah prediction Club Friendlies 23 july 2025, 14:30 Como vs Al-Ahli prediction, H2H and bets for the match - July 23, 2025 Como Odds: 1.92 Al-Ahli Jeddah Bet now Melbet
FC Astana vs Zimbru prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 10:00 Astana vs Zimbru prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025 FC Astana Odds: 1.71 Zimbru Bet now Melbet
Hibernians vs Spartak Trnava prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 12:00 Hibernians vs Spartak Trnava prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 24, 2025 Hibernians Odds: 1.7 Spartak Trnava Recommended Mostbet
FK Kauno Zalgiris vs Valur prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 12:00 Žalgiris Kaunas vs Valur Reykjavik prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 FK Kauno Zalgiris Odds: 1.6 Valur Bet now 1xBet
Aris Limassol vs Puskas FC Academy prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 12:00 Aris Limassol vs Puskás Akadémia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 24 July 2025 Aris Limassol Odds: 1.75 Puskas FC Academy Bet now Melbet
Ararat Armenia vs Universitatea Cluj prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 12:00 Ararat-Armenia vs Universitatea Cluj prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Ararat Armenia Odds: 1.6 Universitatea Cluj Recommended Mostbet
Araz PFK vs Aris Thessaloniki FC prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 12:00 Araz vs Aris prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 24 July 2025 Araz PFK Odds: 1.6 Aris Thessaloniki FC Bet now 1xBet
St Joseph's vs Shamrock Rovers prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 12:00 St Joseph's vs Shamrock Rovers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 24 July 2025 St Joseph's Odds: 1.87 Shamrock Rovers Bet now 1xBet
CS Petrocub vs Sabah FK prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 13:00 Petrocub vs Sabah prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 CS Petrocub Odds: 1.65 Sabah FK Recommended Mostbet
Cherno More Varna vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 13:00 Cherno More vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Cherno More Varna Odds: 1.9 Istanbul Basaksehir Bet now Mostbet
Novi Pazar vs Jagiellonia Bialystok prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 13:00 Novi Pazar - Jagiellonia preview, H2H and probable lineups - 24 July 2025 Novi Pazar Odds: 1.72 Jagiellonia Bialystok Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Zira - : - Hajduk Split 23 july 2025, 11:30 Europa Conference League
Zira
-
Hajduk Split
-
11:30
FCI Levadia - : - Iberia 1999 23 july 2025, 12:30 Europa Conference League
FCI Levadia
-
Iberia 1999
-
12:30
Silkeborg - : - KA Akureyri 23 july 2025, 13:00 Europa Conference League
Silkeborg
-
KA Akureyri
-
13:00
Brann - : - Salzburg 23 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Brann
-
Salzburg
-
13:00
Olimpija Ljubljana - : - Inter Club d'Escaldes 23 july 2025, 14:00 Europa Conference League
Olimpija Ljubljana
-
Inter Club d'Escaldes
-
14:00
TNS - : - FC Differdange 03 23 july 2025, 14:00 Europa Conference League
TNS
-
FC Differdange 03
-
14:00
Shelbourne - : - Qarabag FK 23 july 2025, 14:45 Champions League
Shelbourne
-
Qarabag FK
-
14:45
Buducnost Podgorica - : - FC Milsami Orhei 23 july 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Buducnost Podgorica
-
FC Milsami Orhei
-
15:00
FC Astana - : - Zimbru 24 july 2025, 10:00 Europa Conference League
FC Astana
-
Zimbru
-
10:00
Atletic Escaldes - : - FC Dinamo City 24 july 2025, 10:00 Europa Conference League
Atletic Escaldes
-
FC Dinamo City
-
10:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 23:35 The Strongest Signs Argentine Midfielder Manuel García Football news Today, 22:55 Recoba Heads to Las Palmas With Unfinished Business and a Promise to Return Football news Today, 22:15 Vancouver Eyes Future MLS All-Star Game Amid Strong Season Football news Today, 21:40 Pachuca Signs Alemao to Fill the Void Left by Rondón Football news Today, 21:40 Lavagnino Joins Independiente on Loan in Search of Playing Time Football news Today, 21:00 Bolivia Vows Tahuichi Aguilera Stadium Will Be Ready for Sudamericana Final Football news Today, 20:30 River Eyes Another Vélez Prospect After Carrizo Deal Fails Football news Today, 20:05 Yamila Rodríguez After Argentina’s Dramatic Victory: “You Have No Idea How Long I Was Waiting for This” Football news Today, 19:55 Wilstermann to Challenge Referee After Guillermo’s Skull Fracture Demands Surgery Football news Today, 19:25 Freddy Noguera Joins Cerro Porteño to Strengthen Attack
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores