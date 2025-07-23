Raków vs Žilina prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 24 July 2025

Prediction on game W1(-1.0) Odds: 1.71 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the clashes in the second qualifying round of the Conference League will see Poland’s Raków take on Slovakia’s Žilina this Thursday at the Raków Arena in Częstochowa. Here’s a bet on the match outcome with a promising chance of success.

Match preview

Polish side Raków continues to maintain a consistent standard both in domestic competitions and on the European stage. Last season, the team finished second in the Ekstraklasa, missing out on the title to Lech by just a single point. Their preseason campaign showed Raków’s readiness to compete—draws against Anderlecht and Club Brugge were a testament to the team’s quality and character.

Raków kicked off the new season with a confident 1-0 win over GKS Katowice, further boosting the Polish club’s self-belief. The squad is in excellent form—unbeaten in their last six matches, including against tough opponents. On home soil, Raków are especially formidable: 12 wins in their last 14 matches in Częstochowa speak for themselves.

Žilina ended last season with three consecutive defeats, and their preseason was even more disappointing—four losses in five friendlies. Their defense looked particularly vulnerable, conceding 14 goals in their last four games, including heavy defeats to Rapid and Grazer.

The Slovakian side is clearly out of form and heads to Poland as the clear underdog. Despite an intriguing core of young talent, they have struggled to compete against top clubs. Defensive issues and a lack of confidence after a string of setbacks make their prospects in Częstochowa look bleak.

Expected lineups

Raków : Trelowski, Mosór, Arsenic, Swarnass, Tudor, Repka, Struski, Plavšić, Ameyaw, Makuch, Brunes

: Trelowski, Mosór, Arsenic, Swarnass, Tudor, Repka, Struski, Plavšić, Ameyaw, Makuch, Brunes Žilina: Belko, Bari, Faško, Gidi, Ilko, Kopasek, Minarik, Svoboda, Durš, Káčer, Kasa

Match facts & head-to-head

Žilina have lost 6 of their last 7 matches in all competitions.

Raków have won 12 of their last 14 home games.

The clubs have never met before in official competition.

Prediction

Raków enter this match as clear favorites—they’re not only in form but also mentally resilient. Meanwhile, Žilina are in crisis and are unlikely to put up much resistance on the road. There’s little reason to expect an upset in this tie—the Polish club should make a confident start to the two-legged encounter. Our pick: Raków to win with a -1.0 handicap at odds of 1.71.