Larne vs Prishtina prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 24, 2025

Larne vs Prishtina prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 24, 2025

Larne vs FC Prishtina prediction
Larne
24 july 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Ballymena, Ballymena Showgrounds
FC Prishtina
On July 24, 2025, the Ballymena Showgrounds will host the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round between local side Larne and Kosovo's Prishtina. Here’s a value bet for this clash with attractive odds.

Match preview

Larne FC have been a model of consistency, unbeaten since March and especially dominant on home turf. Their six-game unbeaten run, spanning two qualifying rounds of the Conference League, underlines their tactical discipline and fighting spirit. It’s worth noting the team is in rhythm — both in official fixtures and friendlies.

Despite a spate of draws in recent outings, Larne have shown they can go toe-to-toe with tough opponents while keeping clean sheets. With home support and a more balanced style of play, they look like the clear favorites on paper.

Prishtina, meanwhile, endured a rough previous European round in the Europa League, suffering a heavy 0-4 away defeat to Sheriff Tiraspol, despite a home win in the return leg (2-1). This inconsistency highlights their defensive frailties on the road and discipline issues. In addition, the team finished only sixth in the Kosovo domestic league — a sign they’re not in peak form.

While Prishtina can spring a surprise on their day, especially with an attacking approach, they rarely advance past the second round in European competitions. Against a well-drilled and prepared Larne side, it will be extremely tough to impose their style, especially away from home.

Probable line-ups

  • Larne: Ferguson, Cosgrove, Nolan, Donnelly, Randall, Bent, Gallagher, Graham, McNiff, O’Neill, McKendry
  • Prishtina: Kolaj, Bytyqi, Limani, Buye, Raci, Namani, Taipi, Muja, Baftiu, Kryeziu, Veliu.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Larne are unbeaten in their last six matches, including European ties and friendlies.
  • Prishtina were knocked out of the Europa League after a 0-4 defeat to Sheriff.
  • This will be the first ever meeting between these teams — a historic head-to-head clash.

Prediction

Given Larne’s form, home reliability, and the gulf in quality between the Northern Irish and Kosovan clubs, all signs point to the hosts. Prishtina struggle on their travels, especially defensively, which gives Larne a great chance to claim a confident first-leg win. Expect a tight, perhaps not the most spectacular, but strategically vital home victory. Our bet: “Larne win with handicap (0)” at odds of 1.60.

