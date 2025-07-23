HB Tórshavn vs Brøndby prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025

Prediction on game Total under 3.0 Odds: 1.85 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On Thursday, July 24, at the Gundadalur Stadium in Tórshavn, the first leg of the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round will take place between the local side HB Tórshavn and Danish outfit Brøndby. I’m backing a goals-based bet in this clash with a promising odds value.

Match preview

The most decorated club in the Faroe Islands, HB Tórshavn, despite a recent championship drought (their last league title coming in 2020), are showing solid form in the 2025 season. The team is unbeaten in eight consecutive matches, picking up six wins along the way—a testament to their high morale and well-drilled squad. Their attacking play stands out, as they’ve been scoring two to four goals in nearly every domestic fixture.

However, HB’s experience on the European stage remains limited: over four previous Conference League campaigns, the club has never progressed beyond the third qualifying round. Still, home support and a confident league run make the “Black and Reds” a tough nut to crack, even for bigger-name opponents. Against Brøndby, expect the hosts to focus on defensive compactness and making the most of set pieces.

Brøndby rank among Denmark’s most respected clubs, boasting far more European pedigree than their rivals. The team has Champions League experience and is a regular in continental competitions, though their international campaigns have often ended early.

Brøndby kicked off the 2025/26 season with a convincing 3–0 league win over Silkeborg—a clear sign that they’re already in competitive shape. They are unbeaten in their last six matches, conceding less than a goal per game on average. Brøndby head to the Faroes as favourites, but would be wise not to underestimate the hosts.

Probable lineups

HB Tórshavn: Mørk B. – Dam A., Hansen H., Mneneu N., Pedersen E., Skytte S., Sørensen H., Soylu D., Thomsen J., Wardum B., Faye L.

Mørk B. – Dam A., Hansen H., Mneneu N., Pedersen E., Skytte S., Sørensen H., Soylu D., Thomsen J., Wardum B., Faye L. Brøndby: Pentz P. – Klaiber S., Alves F., Lauritsen R., Divkovic M., Wass D., Nartey N., Kelleher M., Vallys N., Bundgaard F., Bischoff S.

Match facts and head-to-head

HB Tórshavn are unbeaten in eight straight matches, including six wins.

Brøndby netted three unanswered goals in the opening round of the Danish league.

This is the first-ever European meeting between these two sides.

Prediction

This match promises to be more competitive than it might appear at first glance. Despite the difference in pedigree, HB Tórshavn at home can put up a real fight even against a seasoned club like Brøndby. A goal-fest seems unlikely—both teams will probably play with one eye on the second leg. The verdict: under 3.0 total goals looks the most logical bet.