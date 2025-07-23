RU RU ES ES FR FR
St Patrick's vs Nõmme Kalju prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 24, 2025

St Patrick's vs Nõmme Kalju prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 24, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
St. Patrick's Athletic vs Nomme JK Kalju prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
St. Patrick's Athletic
St. Patrick's Athletic
Europa Conference League
24 july 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Dublin, Richmond Park
Nomme JK Kalju
Nomme JK Kalju
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
On July 24, 2025, Richmond Park in the heart of Dublin will host the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round. Irish side St Patrick's Athletic welcome Estonian outfit Nõmme Kalju. Here’s a bet on goals in this clash, backed by an attractive odds line.

Match preview

Despite their inconsistent domestic form—St Patrick's are only sixth in the league—the Saints have been a force in cup and European matches. Stephen Kenny’s charges breezed past Hegelmann in the previous round, winning 1-0 at home and 2-0 away, before demolishing UCC United 8-0 in the FAI Cup. This run suggests the club is prioritizing the Conference League campaign, even if it comes at the expense of their league performance.

The home ground advantage and passionate local support give the Saints a further boost. They’ve conceded just once in their last six games and clearly hit their stride in knockout fixtures. Against an erratic Estonian opponent, the Irish side will want to seize the initiative early, maximizing their attacking firepower in the opening leg.

Nõmme Kalju only just scraped through to this stage, edging past Albanian side Partizani in extra time of the second leg. Despite a 6-2 rout of Tallinna Kalev in their last Estonian league outing, Nikita Andreev’s men have been shaky at the back and struggle on the road. Kalju have kept just one clean sheet in their last six matches.

In continental competition, Kalju must raise their game if they hope for a positive result. But away from home, and against a team with a much more cohesive attacking unit, that’s a tall order. Their chief challenge will be to avoid letting the Saints run riot and extend their scoring streak.

Probable line-ups

  • St Patrick's: Anang J., Grivosti T., Sjoberg A., Redmond J. (c), Power S., Elbouzedi Z., Bagley B., McClelland J., Lennon J., Keena A., Melia M.
  • Nõmme Kalju: Pavlov, Mashchenko, Podholjuzin, Korre, Nikolajev, Ivanov, Siht, Marin, Guilherme Smith, Ibrahim J., Mannilaan

Match facts and head-to-head

  • St Patrick's have scored 11 goals in their last three competitive matches.
  • Nõmme Kalju have conceded 9 goals in their last 5 games.
  • These teams have never previously faced each other.

Prediction

Given the Irish side's form and the defensive instability of the Estonians, the Saints are clear favourites. The home crowd and recent confidence-boosting wins should help St Patrick's set the tempo and build a cushion ahead of the return leg. It’s unlikely Kalju can withstand the onslaught—especially if St Patrick's maintain their ruthless finishing from previous matches.

Latest News
