Dundee United vs UNA Strassen prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025

Dundee United vs UNA Strassen prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025

Raphael Durand
Dundee United vs Una Strassen prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
24 july 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Dundee, Tannadice Park
On July 24, Tannadice Park in Dundee will host the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round for the 2025/26 season, with Scottish side Dundee United welcoming Luxembourg’s UNA Strassen. Here’s a betting tip on the match outcome with an attractive odds value.

Match preview

After returning to the Scottish Premiership, Dundee United managed to reestablish themselves in the top flight, finishing fourth and earning another shot at European football. Despite a late-season slump and lackluster friendly results (just 2 wins in 10 games), Jim Goodwin’s men remain a serious force, especially at home. With European experience and a high-quality squad, the Tangerines will be eager to secure a commanding advantage in the first leg.

The team lost their top scorer Sam Dalby, but new signing Zak Sapsford is ready to take on the attacking mantle. Defender and new captain Ross Graham will miss out due to injury, but the squad’s depth allows for tactical flexibility. This match is a golden opportunity for United to regain confidence and thrill their fans with a convincing win.

The Luxembourg club pulled off a sensational second-place finish in their domestic league—the best result in their history, earning them a debut in Conference League qualifiers. However, they enter the season without a single preseason victory, failing to win any of four friendlies. On paper, UNA are the clear underdogs, lacking the resources and experience to match the Scottish side blow for blow.

Despite some departures, the squad has been reinforced by several new faces, including Tim Hall, Benjamin Romeins, and David Dadashov, all of whom could make their debuts in this game. The main challenge for the coaching staff is to maintain fighting spirit and try to stay competitive, avoiding a heavy defeat. Realistically, UNA Strassen’s chances for a positive away result look slim.

Probable lineups

  • Dundee United: Kucherenko — Strain, Esselink, Iovu, Kerestes — Naamo, Sibbald, Kamara, Ahmed — Trakanovski, Sapsford.
  • UNA Strassen: Garrido — A. Agovic, Hall, Delgado, Mire — Reves, Dadashov, Vova, E. Agovic — Romeins, Perez.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Dundee United play their first official match of the season in front of their home fans.
  • UNA Strassen have not won any of their last 4 friendly matches.
  • The teams have never met before in European competitions.

Prediction

The gap in class and experience is significant—Dundee United are clear favorites and will surely aim to settle the tie in the first leg. Given the visitors’ instability and limited European pedigree, the Scots should win comfortably by several goals.

