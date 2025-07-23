Sutjeska Nikšić vs Beitar Jerusalem prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 24 July 2025

Prediction on game W1(+1.0) Odds: 1.92 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the second qualifying round fixtures in the UEFA Conference League will take place on Thursday at the City Stadium in Nikšić, where the local club Sutjeska faces Israeli side Beitar. Here’s a pick for the outcome of this clash with solid odds.

Match preview

The Montenegrin side, led by Milija Savović, advanced from the first qualifying round by knocking out Belarusian side Dinamo Brest. Despite losing the home leg (1-2), Sutjeska staged a genuine comeback with a convincing 2-0 win away. This result is yet another testament to the team’s resilience, which has time and again proven its competitiveness on the European stage.

The squad draws particular confidence from playing at home: even with a less-than-ideal recent record, Nikšić has always played with maximum commitment. Their solid defensive structure and seamless transitions into attack make the Montenegrins a dangerous opponent for any side—especially considering Beitar are only just starting their season and may not be at peak form.

The Israeli club begins its European campaign at this stage, but has already shown its strength by defeating the powerful Maccabi Haifa 2-0 in the Toto Cup. That win was a breath of fresh air after a six-match winless streak at the end of last season. Coach Barak Itzhaki is gradually restoring balance to the squad, and this early success could provide the spark they need.

Nevertheless, the trip to Montenegro will be no walk in the park. Beitar will face a true test—not just in terms of football, but also psychological resilience amid the pressure of the home crowd. Despite some reinforcements in the off-season, their defense still shows vulnerabilities, which could prove decisive in this encounter.

Probable line-ups

Sutjeska Nikšić : Vladan Giljen, Aleksandar Golubović, Boris Kopitović, Risto Dedić, Ognjen Đinović, Marko Šimun, Aleksandar Šćekić, Vukčo Čavor, Igor Pajović, Vojin Kalezić, Bogdan Tošković

: Vladan Giljen, Aleksandar Golubović, Boris Kopitović, Risto Dedić, Ognjen Đinović, Marko Šimun, Aleksandar Šćekić, Vukčo Čavor, Igor Pajović, Vojin Kalezić, Bogdan Tošković Beitar Jerusalem: Miguel Silva, Georgiy Morozov, Uri Dahan, Bryan Carabali, Yan Cohen, David Micha, Ángel Tavares, Lior Yarin, Ohad Atzili, Yali Shuya, Taid Muzi

Match facts and head-to-head

Sutjeska are unbeaten in their last two home European fixtures.

Beitar started the season with a win, but had not won in their previous six matches.

The two teams have never faced each other in official competition before.

Prediction

Given Sutjeska’s recent European experience and their home confidence, combined with Beitar’s early-season status, this match promises to be extremely tight. Beitar will aim to avoid defeat, but the hosts will also be eager to secure a result. With both teams at different stages of preparation, a draw seems the most likely outcome, keeping the intrigue alive for the return leg in Israel. Our pick: Sutjeska with a (+1.0) handicap at odds of 1.92.