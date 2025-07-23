RU RU ES ES FR FR
Vardar Skopje vs Lausanne-Sport prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 24, 2025

Vardar Skopje vs Lausanne-Sport prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 24, 2025

FK Vardar Skopje vs FC Lausanne-Sport prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
FK Vardar Skopje
24 july 2025, 14:30
- : -
International, Skopje, Todor Proeski Arena
FC Lausanne-Sport
Prediction on game FK Vardar Skopje wont lose
Odds: 2.32
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

In the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round for the 2025/26 season, Macedonian side Vardar will host Swiss outfit Lausanne-Sport. Let’s break down the best bet for this intriguing clash.

Match preview

Vardar Skopje stormed into Europe with a powerful start, dispatching San Marino’s La Fiorita 5-2 on aggregate in the previous round. Their home form is especially impressive: the team is unbeaten in their last 10 matches at home, racking up 6 victories in official fixtures. The Macedonians’ defensive solidity is a standout feature—over their last four outings at the Toše Proeski Arena, they haven’t conceded a single goal.

The team demonstrates confidence and structure, which is crucial in continental competitions. Their well-drilled core, experience in European tournaments, and composure under pressure make Vardar a dangerous opponent—even for clubs from higher-ranked leagues. The Swiss visitors will have to dig deep to upset the balance in Skopje.

Lausanne-Sport come into this fixture as the away side and, clearly, the underdog. The Swiss outfit ended last season on a shaky note, losing 3 of their last 5 away games, and their preseason friendlies have been a mixed bag of wins and defeats, underscoring a lack of consistency. Defense is their Achilles’ heel: Lausanne have conceded at least once in 9 of their last 10 away matches.

Nevertheless, Lausanne remain a team capable of playing attacking football, especially in transitional phases. Their quick wingers and aggressive pressing create chances, but poor finishing and defensive errors have so far denied them stability. For the Swiss, the main goal in this first leg is to keep the tie alive ahead of the return fixture.

Probable lineups

  • Vardar Skopje: Gachevski – Hambardzumyan, Novak, Grncharov, Glisic – Markovic, Nikolic – Zhigauri, Felipe, Barseghyan – Italo
  • Lausanne-Sport: Letica – Lekuery, Oku, Sen, Diabate – Roch, Kustodio, Koindredi – Fofana, Sow, Marin

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Vardar are unbeaten in official home matches for 10 games running.
  • Lausanne have not won any of their last 5 away fixtures.
  • Vardar have kept a clean sheet in their last 4 home games.

Prediction

Given Vardar’s confident performances at home and the visitors’ poor away form, the Macedonians are the favorites in this opening leg. The Swiss could make things difficult, but Vardar’s solid defense and home support should tip the scales in favor of the hosts. We expect Vardar to at least avoid defeat and keep their hopes alive for overall success in this two-legged tie.

