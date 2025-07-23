Austria Wien vs Spaeri FC prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 24, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 2.8 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On July 24, 2025, the Generali Arena in Vienna will host the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying quarterfinals between Austria Wien and European debutants Spaeri FC from Georgia. Here’s a betting tip for goals in this matchup with an appealing odds offer.

Match preview

The "Violets" finished third in last season’s Austrian Bundesliga, securing a place in the Conference League qualifiers. Despite their reputation as a seasoned European side, Stefan Helm’s men have struggled at home—managing just one win in their last ten matches at the Generali Arena. Defensive instability is a concern: conceding 10 goals in their previous five games is a worrying sign ahead of continental competition.

Nevertheless, Austria’s attacking potential is unquestionable: they’ve averaged 2.17 goals per game over their last six outings. But recent defeats in friendlies against Hertha and Bohemians highlight that the Austrians are not yet at their peak. The main challenge will be to quickly seize the initiative and tighten up at the back.

For the Georgian side, this is a European debut, but Anzor Kiguradze’s squad approach it with composure and solid discipline. Their Georgian Cup triumph paved their way onto the European stage, and in recent away games, Spaeri have shown defensive confidence—conceding only 3 goals in 5 road matches. They may not be prolific in attack, but they’re resilient and know how to make the most of their chances.

The visitors’ form also commands respect: just two losses in their last ten matches speaks to their physical and mental readiness. Despite the difference in calibre compared to their Austrian hosts, Spaeri could capitalize on Austria’s home woes. Their compactness and measured defensive play could be the key to an upset.

Probable line-ups

Austria Wien: Schahin-Radlinger, Fitz, Guenouch, Lee Kang-hee, Plavotic, Botic, Dragovic, Malone, Ranftl, Sarkaria, Fischer

Spaeri FC: Putkaradze, Barabadze, Bunturi, Gegiadze, Kenchadze, Maisuradze, Matenjva, Samkharadze, Tsetskhladze, Tsurtsumia, Poniava

Match facts and head-to-head

Austria Wien have won just 1 of their last 10 home matches.

Spaeri have conceded only 3 goals in their last 5 away fixtures.

This is the first-ever European meeting between Austria Wien and Spaeri.

Prediction

Austria Wien boast greater individual quality and more European experience, yet their defensive frailty and poor home form cast doubt on their chances. Spaeri, on the other hand, appear disciplined and will look to frustrate Austria with a defensive approach and hope for quick counterattacks. Our bet for this match: "Both teams to score" at odds of 2.80.