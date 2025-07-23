RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Torpedo-BelAZ vs Maccabi Haifa prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 24 July 2025

Torpedo-BelAZ vs Maccabi Haifa prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 24 July 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Torpedo Zhodino vs Maccabi Haifa prediction Photo: bbc.com / Author unknown
Torpedo Zhodino
24 july 2025, 14:00
- : -
International, Zhodino, Torpedo Stadium, Zhodino
Maccabi Haifa
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
The first leg of the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round between Torpedo-BelAZ and Maccabi Haifa will take place on Thursday at the Haladás Arena in Szombathely, Hungary. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash with an attractive odds offer.

Match preview

Zhodino’s Torpedo-BelAZ come into this fixture in sensational form, riding an eight-match winning streak, including a confident dismissal of Rabotnichki (3-0, 1-0) in the first qualifying round. Artem Mološ’s side have found the perfect balance between attack and defence: 24 goals in eight games speak for themselves. They’ve been especially clinical at home, netting at least three goals in each of their last four Conference League matches on their own patch.

Despite not having tasted victory in the Conference League before this season, Zhodino have shown clear progress. They’ve kept clean sheets in their last three European outings, and at home, the Belarusians regularly score two or more. Given their current momentum, Torpedo aren’t just a surprise package—they’re genuine contenders to advance.

Maccabi Haifa enter their European campaign in a troubled state. The Israelis have failed to win in regulation time in seven of their last eight Conference League away fixtures, and have conceded at least once in each of their last nine away matches in the competition. Defensive frailties under Flores were glaringly exposed in their latest Toto Cup match against Beitar (0-2).

Although the Greens boast European pedigree—including a run to the Conference League round of 16—their performances in qualifying rounds have been inconsistent. Last season, the club fell to Azerbaijan’s Sabah in the second round. On top of that, Maccabi’s away stats are worrying—they’ve shipped at least two goals in each of their last four Conference League games on the road.

Probable line-ups

  • Torpedo-BelAZ: Malashitskiy — Nechayev, Melko, Politevich, Premudrov — Sedko, Butarevich, Selyava, Orekhov — Kamara, Alfred.
  • Maccabi Haifa: Yermakov — Elimelech, Sek, Eissat, Cornu — Azulay, Saba, Naor — Severina, Jovanovic, Podgoryanu.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Torpedo-BelAZ have won eight straight matches and have kept three consecutive European clean sheets.
  • Maccabi have failed to keep a clean sheet in nine consecutive Conference League away matches.
  • This is the first-ever European encounter between the two clubs.

Prediction

Torpedo-BelAZ are on a fantastic run, delivering high-quality, attacking football. Meanwhile, Maccabi are struggling defensively, especially away from home, and have yet to find their rhythm this season. Considering current form, motivation, and the stats, backing “Torpedo individual total over 1” looks like a smart bet.

