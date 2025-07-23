Radnički 1923 vs Klaksvík prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 24 July 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.9 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

The second qualifying round of the Conference League promises a fascinating clash between Serbian side Radnički 1923 and Faroe Islands representatives Klaksvík. I recommend betting on goals in this encounter, with strong odds for success.

Match preview

The Serbian club enjoyed a solid preseason, winning three out of four friendly matches. Notably, they secured a win over Napredak and thrashed Montenegrin side Jezero 4-0, underlining their attacking confidence. Radnički are consistently strong at home and finished last season in fifth place in the Serbian SuperLiga, a significant milestone in the club’s development.

However, the team has shown it can both dominate and slip up—such as the recent defeat to Mladost (0-1). This makes their play somewhat unpredictable. One thing is clear: at home, Radnički will attack and aim to seize every advantage in the first leg.

The Faroese approach this tie on a truly impressive run—KI Klaksvík have not lost since August 2024, going over 30 matches unbeaten! They’ve already cleared one Conference League qualifying hurdle, confidently dispatching Finnish side SJK (2-1 away and 2-0 at home), which only reinforced their knockout credentials.

On the road, Klaksvík consistently delivers—four of their last five away games have seen three or more goals scored. Their style is built on compact defending and explosive attacks, making them comfortable in any scenario. Their confidence, cohesion, and tournament experience make them a formidable opponent, even away from home.

Probable lineups

Radnički 1923 : Milošević, Kosić, Simović, Mitrović, Dadić, Ben Hassine, Mirčetić, Ilić, Vidosavljević, Gluščević, Ba.

: Milošević, Kosić, Simović, Mitrović, Dadić, Ben Hassine, Mirčetić, Ilić, Vidosavljević, Gluščević, Ba. Klaksvík: Jensen, Færø, Pavlović, Tellechea, Danielsen, Hansson, Andreasen, Joensen, Frederiksberg, Klettskard, Johannesen

Match facts and head-to-head

Radnički have won 4 of their last 6 matches, averaging 2.17 goals per game.

Klaksvík are unbeaten since August 2024—a streak of 30 matches.

In 4 of the last 5 home games for Radnički and 4 of the last 5 away games for Klaksvík, over 2.5 goals were scored.

Prediction

Given both teams’ consistent form and attacking output in recent matches, an open and high-scoring game looks likely. With the hosts motivated to win on home turf and the visitors boasting attacking firepower, a bet on "over 2.5 goals" at 1.90 looks highly justified.