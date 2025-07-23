RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Košice vs Neman prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 24, 2025

Košice vs Neman prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 24, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
FC Kosice vs Neman Grodno prediction Photo: bbc.com / Author unknown
FC Kosice
FC Kosice FC Kosice Schedule FC Kosice Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
24 july 2025, 14:00
- : -
International, Kosice, Kosice Football Arena
Neman Grodno
Neman Grodno Neman Grodno Schedule Neman Grodno Transfers
On July 24, 2025, at the Košická futbalová aréna» in the Slovak city of Košice, the first leg of the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round will take place between FC Košice and Neman Grodno. Here’s a betting tip for goals in this clash at a solid value.

Match preview

The Slovak side is going through a rough patch. Košice have lost six of their last eight matches, failing to secure a positive result even in their last two home games. The defensive line has been consistently leaky, conceding an average of two goals per game, which undermines their prospects even in front of their home crowd.

Even in friendlies, the club looked unconvincing: defeats to mid-table Polish and Hungarian teams point to a dip in form and a lack of coherent play. Geri’s men lack compactness in midfield and quality in the final third. Their chances of victory in such circumstances seem minimal.

The Belarusian club have confidently kicked off their European campaign, demolishing Armenian side Urartu with an aggregate score of 6-1. Neman have lost just once in their last 13 matches, displaying both a stable defense and a potent attack. Igor Kovalevich’s squad looks united and well-organized—this is Neman’s main trump card.

On the road, the Grodno side have also impressed: seven wins in their last ten away games is a testament to their maturity and ability to perform under pressure. Their balanced structure and self-belief make Neman the favorites in this contest.

Probable lineups

  • Košice: Šipoš D., Gallovič D., Golian A., Jakubek M., Jones Z., Krivák J., Madleňák M., Metu E., Perišić V., Kakay O., Kružliak D.
  • Neman: Belov M., Kuchinsky K., Sadovnichiy I., Parkhomenko E., Shamurzaev A., Kozlov M., Yakimov

Match facts and head-to-head

  • FC Košice have lost six of their last eight matches, including two home defeats.
  • Neman have won seven of their last ten away games.
  • The teams have never met before, neither in official nor in friendly matches.

Prediction

Considering current form, motivation, and scoring power, it’s hard to see the hosts coming out on top. Neman boast an organized system, a positive atmosphere, and their key players are in excellent shape. While Košice struggle with a playing crisis, the Belarusians are marching ahead confidently. Our tip for this match: “Neman not to lose” at odds of 1.79.

