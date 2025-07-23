RU RU ES ES FR FR
NK Varaždin vs Santa Clara prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 24, 2025

NK Varaždin vs Santa Clara prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 24, 2025

NK Varazdin vs Santa Clara prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
NK Varazdin
24 july 2025, 14:00
- : -
International, Varazdin, Stadion Varteks
Santa Clara
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
On July 24, 2025, at the City Stadium in Varaždin, the Croatian side NK Varaždin will host Portuguese outfit Santa Clara in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round. Here’s a value bet for this clash with an appealing odds line.

Match preview

Croatia’s NK Varaždin are newcomers to the European stage, with the club being just 13 years old and set to make their continental debut this season. Their fourth-place finish in the league stunned many, and they’ve kept that momentum going in summer friendlies — four wins and a draw underline their impressive form. Notably, Varaždin beat Zorya and Sarajevo, both experienced in European competitions, which bodes well ahead of their campaign opener.

However, it’s important to remember that Varaždin lack experience handling the pressures of international competition. Their domestic performances have been inconsistent, and they’ve often come up short against stronger opponents. This fixture will be a real test of the team’s maturity and European ambitions.

Santa Clara may not be a Portuguese heavyweight, but they’re a seasoned and well-organized team compared to their Croatian rivals. The club already featured in the Conference League in 2022 and recently bounced back to the top flight, finishing fifth in the Portuguese league after relegation in the 2023/24 season. They approach qualification in fine form, having beaten the likes of Middlesbrough and Premier League side Wolverhampton in recent friendlies.

The Portuguese side thrive in high-tempo encounters and are used to playing pressure matches. Competing against the likes of Braga and Porto in their domestic league, Santa Clara are well-versed in dictating the tempo in such games. It’s hard to imagine them slipping up against a debutant — their class and experience should make the difference.

Probable lineups

  • NK Varaždin: Zelenika, Maglica, Barać, Ba Lamin, Boršić, Marina, Duvnjak, Mitrovski, Latković, Vuk, Antunović
  • Santa Clara: Gabriel Batista, Lucas Soares, Ramos, Venâncio, Mateus Pereira, Ferreira, Adriano Firmino, Serginho, Gabriel Silva, Wendell, Vinícius Lopes

Match facts and head-to-head

  • NK Varaždin have never competed in European tournaments before.
  • Santa Clara defeated Middlesbrough and Wolverhampton in friendlies this summer.
  • These teams have never faced each other in official or friendly matches.

Prediction

Given the difference in league strength, international experience, and current form, Santa Clara look the more balanced and confident side. Despite Varaždin’s positive run, the Portuguese team should capitalize on their experience and secure the win. Our bet: “Santa Clara win with a (0) handicap” at odds of 1.60.

