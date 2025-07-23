Petrocub vs Sabah prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.0 Odds: 1.65 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the second qualifying round matches in the Conference League will take place this Thursday at the Zimbru Arena in Chisinau, where local side Petrocub will host Azerbaijan’s Sabah. I suggest a bet on goals in this clash, as the odds look enticing.

Match preview

Petrocub continues to strengthen its position in Moldovan football: after winning the championship in 2024, the club finished fourth the following season, which once again opened the door to European competition. In the first qualifying round of the Conference League, the team showed great character—overturning a disappointing away loss in Malta (0-1) by confidently beating Birkirkara 3-0 at home.

So far this season, Petrocub is performing well in the domestic league: after four rounds, the team remains unbeaten (2 wins, 2 draws), including holding the reigning national leaders Sheriff to a goalless draw (0-0). The squad’s form is stable, and their home confidence could be a decisive factor in this European tie.

Sabah is a young but ambitious club that has quickly established itself among Azerbaijan’s elite. Third place in the league and a national cup triumph—defeating the formidable Qarabag—are milestones in the club’s history, earning them a spot in European competition. However, in the Europa League, Sabah fell short against Celje, despite a thrilling and high-scoring battle (2-3, 3-3).

Despite their attacking prowess, Sabah’s defensive frailties are cause for concern: they have conceded in almost every match and have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last six outings. The away factor is also against the Azerbaijani side, as their performances on the road have been inconsistent, making the trip to Chisinau a tough challenge.

Probable lineups

Petrocub : Smalenea, Bors, Mudrak, Potirnice, Zhardan, Demian, Douania, Lungu, Pushkash, Pletica, Ambros

: Smalenea, Bors, Mudrak, Potirnice, Zhardan, Demian, Douania, Lungu, Pushkash, Pletica, Ambros Sabah: Pokatilov, Zedadka, Nogueira, Solve, Dashdamirov, Nuriyev, Lepinica, Khaibulaev, Aliyev, Mikels, Shafranko

Match facts and head-to-head

This is the first ever meeting between Petrocub and Sabah.

The Moldovan club has not lost at home since May 2024.

Sabah have conceded at least two goals in each of their last three away matches.

Prediction

Petrocub looks the stronger side thanks to their cohesion, stability, and home confidence. Given Sabah’s defensive issues, especially away from home, the hosts have every chance to take the initiative in the first leg. Expect a high-scoring match, but the Moldovan club should come out on top.