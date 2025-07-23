RU RU ES ES FR FR
Cherno More vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025

Cherno More vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025

Raphael Durand
Cherno More Varna vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction
24 july 2025, 13:00
- : -
International, Razgrad, Huvepharma Arena
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Istanbul Basaksehir
Odds: 1.9
On July 24, 2025, the "Ticha" Stadium in Varna will host a UEFA Conference League qualifying quarterfinal clash between Bulgaria's Cherno More and Turkey's Istanbul Basaksehir. Here’s a bet suggestion for this intriguing showdown—one with strong chances for success.

Match preview

The Varna side finished last season in commanding fashion, ending in the upper part of the table and securing their Conference League qualification spot. Although they opened the new Bulgarian league campaign with a draw against Lokomotiv 1929, the "Sailors" displayed their trademark organized football. The squad remains disciplined, focusing on ball possession and a tidy defensive line.

Across their last eleven matches, Cherno More have not tasted defeat, stringing together seven consecutive wins before the new season kicked off. On average, the team netted 1.22 goals per game while conceding just 0.83—one of the best defensive records in Bulgaria. Traditionally, Bulgarian clubs are tough to beat at home in European competitions, and Cherno More are no exception.

Basaksehir have long established themselves as a formidable mid-tier force on the European stage. Despite an inconsistent run last season, they finished strongly, clinching fifth place in the Turkish Super Lig. That earned them a return to European competition and a fresh chance to test their ambitions in the Conference League.

The Turkish side boasts a powerful squad—an attacking line featuring Figueiredo and Keny is always a threat, even in tight encounters. However, their defense can be shaky: Basaksehir averaged 1.67 goals scored but conceded 1.56 per match. This makes them dangerous yet vulnerable—especially away from home.

Probable lineups

  • Cherno More: Iliev — Donchev, Atanasov, Drobarov, Martin — Beykhan, Panayotov, Milushev, Chandarov — Zlatev, Sidney
  • Istanbul Basaksehir: Sengezer — Opoku, Ba, Leo Duarte — Operi, Ozdemir, Gunes, Sahiner, Sari — Joao Figueiredo, Keny

Match facts & head-to-head

  • Cherno More have won seven straight matches ahead of the new season.
  • The Bulgarians are unbeaten in their last eleven games.
  • Istanbul Basaksehir have claimed victory in two of their last five fixtures.

Prediction

Cherno More will look to play disciplined, mistake-free football—especially in front of their home fans. However, the superior individual quality and European experience of the Turkish side gives them a real edge. Expect Istanbul to seize the initiative and secure a narrow but crucial advantage ahead of the return leg. Our pick: "Basaksehir to win" at odds of 1.90.

Prediction on game Win Istanbul Basaksehir
Odds: 1.9
