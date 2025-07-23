RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Novi Pazar - Jagiellonia preview, H2H and probable lineups - 24 July 2025

Novi Pazar - Jagiellonia preview, H2H and probable lineups - 24 July 2025

Novi Pazar vs Jagiellonia Bialystok prediction Photo: bbc.com / Author unknown
Novi Pazar
Novi Pazar Novi Pazar Schedule Novi Pazar Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
24 july 2025, 13:00
- : -
International, Novi Pazar, Stadion Gradski, Novi Pazar
Jagiellonia Bialystok
Jagiellonia Bialystok Jagiellonia Bialystok Schedule Jagiellonia Bialystok News Jagiellonia Bialystok Transfers
One of the second qualifying round fixtures in the Conference League will be played on Thursday at the "Gradski" arena, where local side Novi Pazar will host Jagiellonia. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash with a tempting odds value.

Match preview

The Serbian club stunned the football community last season by finishing third in the national championship, trailing only giants Crvena Zvezda and Partizan. However, their offseason has been far from ideal: in five friendlies, they managed just one win, drew twice, and lost twice. Defensive woes persist for Novi Pazar – they’ve conceded in each of their last seven home matches, despite attempts to shore up at the back.

Still, the hosts' attacking line has shown some promise – almost every match sees them finding a route to goal. Their key objective will be to build a cushion ahead of the return leg in Poland, where the challenge will be far greater. Backed by their home crowd, Novi Pazar will look to put up a fight and won’t hesitate to push forward.

Polish outfit Jagiellonia need little introduction: last season, they lifted the national Super Cup and reached the Conference League quarterfinals. However, their current season start has raised concerns. In four friendlies, the "Yellow-Reds" suffered three defeats, including a heavy 1-7 loss to Widzew, and their Ekstraklasa opener was a disaster – losing 0-4 at home to promoted side Termalica.

It’s clear the team is still searching for balance, with their defense now the most vulnerable department. At the same time, Jagiellonia haven’t lost their attacking edge, and in European competition they’ll look to impose themselves. In Poland, fans expect a reaction – and it needs to begin with this trip to Serbia.

Probable lineups

  • Novi Pazar: Samkovic, Alic, Bakulja, Bruncevic, Davidovic, Hadzimujovic, Opara, Togbe, Ljajic, Miletic, Sisse
  • Jagiellonia: Abramovich, Wojtuszek, Stojnovic, Kobayashi, Wdowiak, Romanchuk, Prip, Flach, Imaz, Pietuszewski, Pululu

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Neither side has won any of their last four matches, including friendlies.
  • In each of Novi Pazar’s last seven home games, both teams have scored.
  • In Jagiellonia’s last four away games, the "both teams to score" bet has also landed.

Prediction

Both teams have serious defensive issues, making the outcome unpredictable. However, both clubs' attacking potential outweighs their current defensive organization. Motivated to get a result before the return leg in Poland, Novi Pazar will push forward, while Jagiellonia will be eager to bounce back from their league setback. The best value here looks to be on "Both teams to score" at odds of 1.72.

