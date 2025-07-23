RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Vaduz vs Dungannon Swifts prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 24, 2025

Vaduz vs Dungannon Swifts prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 24, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
FC Vaduz vs Dungannon Swifts prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
FC Vaduz
FC Vaduz FC Vaduz Schedule FC Vaduz Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
24 july 2025, 13:30
- : -
International, Vaduz, Rheinpark Stadion
Dungannon Swifts
Dungannon Swifts Dungannon Swifts Schedule Dungannon Swifts News Dungannon Swifts Transfers
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
On Thursday, July 24, at Rheinpark Stadium in Vaduz, the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round will take place, with local side Vaduz hosting Northern Irish club Dungannon Swifts. Here’s a betting tip for this clash with a promising odds value.

Match preview

The team from Liechtenstein boasts solid international experience and regularly features in European competitions, even though they compete in the Swiss league. Vaduz are known for their aggressive, direct playing style and their ability to capitalize on home advantage, especially against opponents from less competitive leagues. Their recent form has been mixed, but some respectable friendlies have helped them stay sharp ahead of European action.

Vaduz’s form has been unstable lately. No wins in their last five matches—one draw and four defeats. However, it’s worth noting the level of opposition, with games against the likes of Grasshoppers and 1860 Munich. Crucially, Vaduz prefer an attacking approach, which makes them favorites against a side from Northern Ireland.

The Northern Irish club are clear underdogs in this tie. The Swifts rarely feature in European tournaments and lack experience on the continental stage. Despite a respectable finish in their national Premiership, the level of their opposition is significantly lower than Vaduz’s and that could prove decisive.

Nevertheless, Dungannon strive to play organized football, winning three out of their last four matches, with just one loss. That said, the quality of their opponents was far below Vaduz’s standard. It’s worth noting that in Dungannon’s last four matches, the “Over 2.5 goals” bet has come through.

Probable lineups

  • Vaduz: Schaffran L.-W., Berisha L., Dantas Fernandes R., Monsberger M., Schwizer D., Beli M., Zeiler S., Caven F., Mak L., Simani D., Eberhard M.
  • Dungannon Swifts: Henderson A., Bermingham B., Boyd L., Dillon C., Galvin T., Glennie A., King D., Maguire T., McGinty K., Wallace D., Bigirimana G.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Vaduz have home advantage and far greater European pedigree.
  • Dungannon Swifts have lost only one of their last eight matches.
  • The teams have never previously met in official competition.

Prediction

Vaduz enter this match as clear favorites, thanks to their blend of international experience, higher-caliber players, and attacking style. Dungannon are unlikely to withstand the pressure, especially away from home. Given the gulf in quality and recent stats, the most probable outcome is a home win in a high-scoring match.

Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
