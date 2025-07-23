RU RU ES ES FR FR
Hibernians vs Spartak Trnava prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 24, 2025

Hibernians vs Spartak Trnava prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 24, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Hibernians vs Spartak Trnava prediction Photo: footballwhispers.com / Author unknown
Hibernians
24 july 2025, 12:00
- : -
International, Paola, Tony Bezzina Stadium
Spartak Trnava
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Spartak Trnava
Odds: 1.7
On July 24, 2025, the Tony Bezzina Stadium in Paola, Malta will play host to the first leg of the UEFA Conference League's second qualifying round. Local side Hibernians will face off against Slovakian outfit Spartak Trnava. Here’s a bet on the match outcome with strong chances for success.

Match preview

Hibernians are among the oldest and most decorated clubs in Malta, but their recent results have been far from ideal. Last season, they finished only 8th in the national league, and it was only their FA Trophy triumph that secured a Conference League qualifying berth. Wins over Hamrun and Birkirkara in the cup’s final stages came as a surprise and might have been a last hurrah before a squad overhaul.

However, their inconsistent league form does not inspire confidence for a smooth passage. In their last six matches, Hibernians have suffered two defeats, drawn twice, and claimed two wins – a clear sign of instability, particularly at the back. Conceding in five out of their last six games and averaging 2.67 goals per match, this is a side that tends to play open football, but that may not help them against an organized and experienced Slovak opponent.

Spartak Trnava arrive with a much stronger case. Third place in the Nike Liga, consistent performances, and participation in the Europa League qualifiers are all evidence of their quality. Yes, Trnava fell to BK Hacken by a 2-3 aggregate score, but they left the impression of a combative and capable team.

Their recent form is not flawless: three defeats in six matches, including losses to Petrolul and Karvina in friendlies, plus a draw in their last game with Hacken. Still, Spartak continue to show attacking flair – they’ve been consistently scoring and playing entertaining football. Their experience and class should be decisive against a shaky Hibernians side.

Probable line-ups

  • Hibernians: Sanchez P., Alfred S., Kevin Fraga, Monteiro Ribeiro R. B. F., Shaw C., Villela L., Degabriele U., Christensen B., Martins A., Mullen, Pedrao
  • Spartak Trnava: Frelih Z., Holik L., Kostrna K., Nwadike R., Tomic M., Prochazka R., Kratochvil M., Mikovic M., Badolo S., Djoris M., Azango F.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The teams have never met in an official fixture before.
  • Hibernians have conceded in five of their last six matches.
  • Spartak Trnava are winless in their last five games, losing four in that span.

Prediction

Hibernians can only hope for a boost from home support or a moment of inspiration. Spartak Trnava look much stronger both in squad quality and in the level of competition they’re accustomed to. Even with a few recent defeats, the Slovaks maintain their rhythm and attacking threat, which should pose serious problems for the Maltese side. The recommendation here is to back "Spartak Trnava to win" at odds of 1.70.

