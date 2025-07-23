RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Žalgiris Kaunas vs Valur Reykjavik prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025

Žalgiris Kaunas vs Valur Reykjavik prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
FK Kauno Zalgiris vs Valur prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
FK Kauno Zalgiris
FK Kauno Zalgiris FK Kauno Zalgiris Schedule FK Kauno Zalgiris News FK Kauno Zalgiris Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
24 july 2025, 12:00
- : -
International, Central Stadium of Jonava
Valur
Valur Valur Schedule Valur Transfers
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3.0
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On July 24, 2025, at the S. Darius and Girėnas Stadium in Kaunas, the first leg of the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round will feature Lithuanian side Kauno Žalgiris taking on Valur from Reykjavik. I’m backing a goals market in this clash with an appealing odds value.

Match preview

Žalgiris are marching confidently through the Lithuanian league, now unbeaten in 15 consecutive matches. After a straightforward win over Penybont (3-0 at home, 1-1 away), Eivinas Černiauskas’s squad looks primed for fresh challenges on the European stage. The defense is particularly impressive: just two goals conceded over their last six games, while maintaining an attacking output of nearly three goals per match. Home support and the tempo of domestic competition are significant trump cards for the Lithuanians.

Nevertheless, Žalgiris are a pragmatic side and are unlikely to push the tempo from the opening whistle. The first leg is a chance to play with calculation, especially considering the quality of the opposition. Even with a paper advantage, they won't engage in an open shootout but will aim to build a comfortable cushion ahead of the return leg.

Icelandic outfit Valur are hitting top form — eight consecutive victories, including two convincing wins over Flora (3-0, 2-1) and a league triumph against Vikingur. Srdjan Tufegdzic’s team are playing mature football, with a sharp attack and the ability to dig in when needed. In their last six matches, Valur have netted nearly three goals per game, while conceding just twice in the same stretch.

Valur travel to Lithuania without fear and with a clear plan: avoid defeat. The team adapts well away from home and can set the tone in any style of play. Psychologically, the Icelanders are in a great place and exude real confidence.

Probable lineups

  • Žalgiris Kaunas: Shvedkauskas – Burdzilauskas, Kerkez, Lekiatas, Jurjonas – Naa, Armanavicius – Georgijevic, Benchab, Ouerghem – Paulauskas
  • Valur Reykjavik: Schram – Omarsson, Eyjólfsson, Nakkim, Antonsson – Magnusson, Jonsson, Skoglund – Sigurdsson, Haraldsson, Pedersen

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The teams are meeting for the first time in an official fixture.
  • Žalgiris are unbeaten in their last 15 matches.
  • Valur have won eight straight games, including European ties.

Prediction

Both sides are in peak form, but the opening leg will likely be a cautious affair as neither team will want to jeopardize their aggregate chances. Žalgiris will look to make home advantage count but will keep one eye on the trip to Reykjavik. Valur, dangerous going forward, could capitalize on a mistake, but are also unlikely to go all-out. Our pick is “Under 3.0 goals” at odds of 1.60.

Prediction on game Total under 3.0
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
QPR vs Cardiff City prediction Club Friendlies 23 july 2025, 09:00 QPR vs Cardiff City prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 23, 2025 QPR Odds: 1.62 Cardiff City Recommended 1xBet
Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Mboko prediction Washington WTA 23 july 2025, 10:00 Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Mboko prediction and betting tips - July 23, 2025 Elena Rybakina Odds: 1.85 Victoria Mboko Bet now 1xBet
Silkeborg vs KA Akureyri prediction Europa Conference League 23 july 2025, 13:00 Silkeborg vs KA Akureyri: Can the Danes secure an advantage in the first leg? Silkeborg Odds: 1.7 KA Akureyri Bet now Melbet
Como vs Al-Ahli Jeddah prediction Club Friendlies 23 july 2025, 14:30 Como vs Al-Ahli prediction, H2H and bets for the match - July 23, 2025 Como Odds: 1.92 Al-Ahli Jeddah Recommended Melbet
Shelbourne vs Qarabag FK prediction Champions League 23 july 2025, 14:45 Shelbourne vs Qarabag: Can Qarabag seize the advantage in the first leg? Shelbourne Odds: 1.6 Qarabag FK Bet now 1xBet
Buducnost Podgorica vs FC Milsami Orhei prediction Europa Conference League 23 july 2025, 15:00 Buducnost vs Milsami: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg? Buducnost Podgorica Odds: 1.57 FC Milsami Orhei Bet now Mostbet
FC Astana vs Zimbru prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 10:00 Astana vs Zimbru prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025 FC Astana Odds: 1.71 Zimbru Recommended Melbet
Aris Limassol vs Puskas FC Academy prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 12:00 Aris Limassol vs Puskás Akadémia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 24 July 2025 Aris Limassol Odds: 1.75 Puskas FC Academy Bet now Melbet
Ararat Armenia vs Universitatea Cluj prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 12:00 Ararat-Armenia vs Universitatea Cluj prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Ararat Armenia Odds: 1.6 Universitatea Cluj Bet now Mostbet
Araz PFK vs Aris Thessaloniki FC prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 12:00 Araz vs Aris prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 24 July 2025 Araz PFK Odds: 1.6 Aris Thessaloniki FC Recommended 1xBet
St Joseph's vs Shamrock Rovers prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 12:00 St Joseph's vs Shamrock Rovers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 24 July 2025 St Joseph's Odds: 1.87 Shamrock Rovers Bet now 1xBet
Rosenborg vs Banga Gargzdai prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 12:00 Rosenborg vs Banga prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025 Rosenborg Odds: 1.53 Banga Gargzdai Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Zira - : - Hajduk Split 23 july 2025, 11:30 Europa Conference League
Zira
-
Hajduk Split
-
11:30
FCI Levadia - : - Iberia 1999 23 july 2025, 12:30 Europa Conference League
FCI Levadia
-
Iberia 1999
-
12:30
Silkeborg - : - KA Akureyri 23 july 2025, 13:00 Europa Conference League
Silkeborg
-
KA Akureyri
-
13:00
Brann - : - Salzburg 23 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Brann
-
Salzburg
-
13:00
Olimpija Ljubljana - : - Inter Club d'Escaldes 23 july 2025, 14:00 Europa Conference League
Olimpija Ljubljana
-
Inter Club d'Escaldes
-
14:00
TNS - : - FC Differdange 03 23 july 2025, 14:00 Europa Conference League
TNS
-
FC Differdange 03
-
14:00
Shelbourne - : - Qarabag FK 23 july 2025, 14:45 Champions League
Shelbourne
-
Qarabag FK
-
14:45
Buducnost Podgorica - : - FC Milsami Orhei 23 july 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Buducnost Podgorica
-
FC Milsami Orhei
-
15:00
FC Astana - : - Zimbru 24 july 2025, 10:00 Europa Conference League
FC Astana
-
Zimbru
-
10:00
Atletic Escaldes - : - FC Dinamo City 24 july 2025, 10:00 Europa Conference League
Atletic Escaldes
-
FC Dinamo City
-
10:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 20:30 River Eyes Another Vélez Prospect After Carrizo Deal Fails Football news Today, 20:05 Yamila Rodríguez After Argentina’s Dramatic Victory: “You Have No Idea How Long I Was Waiting for This” Football news Today, 19:55 Wilstermann to Challenge Referee After Guillermo’s Skull Fracture Demands Surgery Football news Today, 19:25 Freddy Noguera Joins Cerro Porteño to Strengthen Attack Football news Today, 19:00 FIFA Deems Biennial Club World Cup Unworkable Despite Europe and South America Push Football news Today, 18:30 Toluca and LA Galaxy Set to Clash in Campeones Cup 2025 Football news Today, 18:05 Eduardo Vargas Stays in Uruguay as Universidad de Chile Talks Stall Football news Today, 17:48 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule, results and tournament standings Football news Today, 17:47 Finalists of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations confirmed Football news Today, 17:35 Müller Linked With LAFC After Giroud's Departure
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores