Žalgiris Kaunas vs Valur Reykjavik prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025

On July 24, 2025, at the S. Darius and Girėnas Stadium in Kaunas, the first leg of the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round will feature Lithuanian side Kauno Žalgiris taking on Valur from Reykjavik. I’m backing a goals market in this clash with an appealing odds value.

Match preview

Žalgiris are marching confidently through the Lithuanian league, now unbeaten in 15 consecutive matches. After a straightforward win over Penybont (3-0 at home, 1-1 away), Eivinas Černiauskas’s squad looks primed for fresh challenges on the European stage. The defense is particularly impressive: just two goals conceded over their last six games, while maintaining an attacking output of nearly three goals per match. Home support and the tempo of domestic competition are significant trump cards for the Lithuanians.

Nevertheless, Žalgiris are a pragmatic side and are unlikely to push the tempo from the opening whistle. The first leg is a chance to play with calculation, especially considering the quality of the opposition. Even with a paper advantage, they won't engage in an open shootout but will aim to build a comfortable cushion ahead of the return leg.

Icelandic outfit Valur are hitting top form — eight consecutive victories, including two convincing wins over Flora (3-0, 2-1) and a league triumph against Vikingur. Srdjan Tufegdzic’s team are playing mature football, with a sharp attack and the ability to dig in when needed. In their last six matches, Valur have netted nearly three goals per game, while conceding just twice in the same stretch.

Valur travel to Lithuania without fear and with a clear plan: avoid defeat. The team adapts well away from home and can set the tone in any style of play. Psychologically, the Icelanders are in a great place and exude real confidence.

Probable lineups

Žalgiris Kaunas : Shvedkauskas – Burdzilauskas, Kerkez, Lekiatas, Jurjonas – Naa, Armanavicius – Georgijevic, Benchab, Ouerghem – Paulauskas

: Shvedkauskas – Burdzilauskas, Kerkez, Lekiatas, Jurjonas – Naa, Armanavicius – Georgijevic, Benchab, Ouerghem – Paulauskas Valur Reykjavik: Schram – Omarsson, Eyjólfsson, Nakkim, Antonsson – Magnusson, Jonsson, Skoglund – Sigurdsson, Haraldsson, Pedersen

Match facts and head-to-head

The teams are meeting for the first time in an official fixture.

Žalgiris are unbeaten in their last 15 matches.

Valur have won eight straight games, including European ties.

Prediction

Both sides are in peak form, but the opening leg will likely be a cautious affair as neither team will want to jeopardize their aggregate chances. Žalgiris will look to make home advantage count but will keep one eye on the trip to Reykjavik. Valur, dangerous going forward, could capitalize on a mistake, but are also unlikely to go all-out. Our pick is “Under 3.0 goals” at odds of 1.60.