RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Aris Limassol vs Puskás Akadémia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 24 July 2025

Aris Limassol vs Puskás Akadémia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 24 July 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Aris Limassol vs Puskas FC Academy prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Aris Limassol
Aris Limassol Aris Limassol Schedule Aris Limassol News Aris Limassol Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
24 july 2025, 12:00
- : -
International, Limassol, Alphamega Stadium
Puskas FC Academy
Puskas FC Academy Puskas FC Academy Schedule Puskas FC Academy News Puskas FC Academy Transfers
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Aris Limassol
Odds: 1.75
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

On July 24, 2025, the Alphamega Stadium in Limassol will host the first leg of the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round, as Cyprus's Aris welcomes Hungarian side Puskás Akadémia. Here’s my take on how this clash could unfold.

Match preview

Aris Limassol continues to build its reputation on the Cypriot stage, reaching European competition for the second consecutive year. The team finished runners-up in the domestic league and boasted the best home record among all participants — losing only to champions Pafos, a testament to their strength at the Alphamega.

In the final stretch of last season, Aris collected four points from two decisive rounds, allowing them to overtake Cyprus’s football giants and secure another European berth. Despite mixed results in summer friendlies, the squad has shown fighting spirit and a hunger to return to official matches.

Puskás Akadémia wrapped up last season second in the Hungarian league, earning a deserved spot in European competition. Under Zoltán Horváth, the team is unbeaten in their last six games, including friendlies, heading into the European campaign with solid momentum. Their attack has particularly impressed — scoring at least twice in each of their most recent outings.

However, the visitors’ defense remains a concern: they’ve conceded eleven goals in those same six matches, and away from home the team often loses focus. Recent European campaigns underline this pattern — Puskás typically struggle to start strong away from home. They’ll need to withstand Aris’s fierce home pressure and find the right balance between attack and defensive solidity.

Probable lineups

  • Aris Limassol: Zadro M., Brown M., Gomis Y., Lukubar A., Markhiev A., Matsisik M., Mayambela M., Struski K., Goldson K., Kvilitaia G., Urosevic S
  • Puskás Akadémia: Pécsi A., Maséiras K., Golla V., Stronati P., Margraf A., Arutyunyan G., Duarte L., Soisalo M., Levi Y., Zsolt N., Colley L

Match facts and head-to-head

  • This is the first official meeting between these teams.
  • Aris have lost just one of their last 12 home matches.
  • Puskás are unbeaten in six straight games, though three ended in draws.

Prediction

Aris’s home strength, cohesion, and edge in quality should make the difference here. Puskás have the potential to spring a surprise, but defensive lapses and away-day nerves could undermine their chances. Backed by their home fans, Aris look well-placed to secure a comfortable first-leg win. Our bet: Aris to win at 1.75.

Prediction on game Win Aris Limassol
Odds: 1.75
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
QPR vs Cardiff City prediction Club Friendlies 23 july 2025, 09:00 QPR vs Cardiff City prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 23, 2025 QPR Odds: 1.62 Cardiff City Recommended 1xBet
Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Mboko prediction Washington WTA 23 july 2025, 10:00 Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Mboko prediction and betting tips - July 23, 2025 Elena Rybakina Odds: 1.85 Victoria Mboko Bet now 1xBet
Silkeborg vs KA Akureyri prediction Europa Conference League 23 july 2025, 13:00 Silkeborg vs KA Akureyri: Can the Danes secure an advantage in the first leg? Silkeborg Odds: 1.7 KA Akureyri Bet now Melbet
Como vs Al-Ahli Jeddah prediction Club Friendlies 23 july 2025, 14:30 Como vs Al-Ahli prediction, H2H and bets for the match - July 23, 2025 Como Odds: 1.92 Al-Ahli Jeddah Recommended Melbet
Shelbourne vs Qarabag FK prediction Champions League 23 july 2025, 14:45 Shelbourne vs Qarabag: Can Qarabag seize the advantage in the first leg? Shelbourne Odds: 1.6 Qarabag FK Bet now 1xBet
Buducnost Podgorica vs FC Milsami Orhei prediction Europa Conference League 23 july 2025, 15:00 Buducnost vs Milsami: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg? Buducnost Podgorica Odds: 1.57 FC Milsami Orhei Bet now Mostbet
FC Astana vs Zimbru prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 10:00 Astana vs Zimbru prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025 FC Astana Odds: 1.71 Zimbru Recommended Melbet
FK Kauno Zalgiris vs Valur prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 12:00 Žalgiris Kaunas vs Valur Reykjavik prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 FK Kauno Zalgiris Odds: 1.6 Valur Bet now 1xBet
Ararat Armenia vs Universitatea Cluj prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 12:00 Ararat-Armenia vs Universitatea Cluj prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Ararat Armenia Odds: 1.6 Universitatea Cluj Bet now Mostbet
Araz PFK vs Aris Thessaloniki FC prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 12:00 Araz vs Aris prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 24 July 2025 Araz PFK Odds: 1.6 Aris Thessaloniki FC Recommended 1xBet
St Joseph's vs Shamrock Rovers prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 12:00 St Joseph's vs Shamrock Rovers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 24 July 2025 St Joseph's Odds: 1.87 Shamrock Rovers Bet now 1xBet
Rosenborg vs Banga Gargzdai prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 12:00 Rosenborg vs Banga prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025 Rosenborg Odds: 1.53 Banga Gargzdai Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Zira - : - Hajduk Split 23 july 2025, 11:30 Europa Conference League
Zira
-
Hajduk Split
-
11:30
FCI Levadia - : - Iberia 1999 23 july 2025, 12:30 Europa Conference League
FCI Levadia
-
Iberia 1999
-
12:30
Silkeborg - : - KA Akureyri 23 july 2025, 13:00 Europa Conference League
Silkeborg
-
KA Akureyri
-
13:00
Brann - : - Salzburg 23 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Brann
-
Salzburg
-
13:00
Olimpija Ljubljana - : - Inter Club d'Escaldes 23 july 2025, 14:00 Europa Conference League
Olimpija Ljubljana
-
Inter Club d'Escaldes
-
14:00
TNS - : - FC Differdange 03 23 july 2025, 14:00 Europa Conference League
TNS
-
FC Differdange 03
-
14:00
Shelbourne - : - Qarabag FK 23 july 2025, 14:45 Champions League
Shelbourne
-
Qarabag FK
-
14:45
Buducnost Podgorica - : - FC Milsami Orhei 23 july 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Buducnost Podgorica
-
FC Milsami Orhei
-
15:00
FC Astana - : - Zimbru 24 july 2025, 10:00 Europa Conference League
FC Astana
-
Zimbru
-
10:00
Atletic Escaldes - : - FC Dinamo City 24 july 2025, 10:00 Europa Conference League
Atletic Escaldes
-
FC Dinamo City
-
10:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 20:30 River Eyes Another Vélez Prospect After Carrizo Deal Fails Football news Today, 20:05 Yamila Rodríguez After Argentina’s Dramatic Victory: “You Have No Idea How Long I Was Waiting for This” Football news Today, 19:55 Wilstermann to Challenge Referee After Guillermo’s Skull Fracture Demands Surgery Football news Today, 19:25 Freddy Noguera Joins Cerro Porteño to Strengthen Attack Football news Today, 19:00 FIFA Deems Biennial Club World Cup Unworkable Despite Europe and South America Push Football news Today, 18:30 Toluca and LA Galaxy Set to Clash in Campeones Cup 2025 Football news Today, 18:05 Eduardo Vargas Stays in Uruguay as Universidad de Chile Talks Stall Football news Today, 17:48 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule, results and tournament standings Football news Today, 17:47 Finalists of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations confirmed Football news Today, 17:35 Müller Linked With LAFC After Giroud's Departure
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores