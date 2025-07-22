Aris Limassol vs Puskás Akadémia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 24 July 2025

Prediction on game Win Aris Limassol Odds: 1.75 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On July 24, 2025, the Alphamega Stadium in Limassol will host the first leg of the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round, as Cyprus's Aris welcomes Hungarian side Puskás Akadémia. Here’s my take on how this clash could unfold.

Match preview

Aris Limassol continues to build its reputation on the Cypriot stage, reaching European competition for the second consecutive year. The team finished runners-up in the domestic league and boasted the best home record among all participants — losing only to champions Pafos, a testament to their strength at the Alphamega.

In the final stretch of last season, Aris collected four points from two decisive rounds, allowing them to overtake Cyprus’s football giants and secure another European berth. Despite mixed results in summer friendlies, the squad has shown fighting spirit and a hunger to return to official matches.

Puskás Akadémia wrapped up last season second in the Hungarian league, earning a deserved spot in European competition. Under Zoltán Horváth, the team is unbeaten in their last six games, including friendlies, heading into the European campaign with solid momentum. Their attack has particularly impressed — scoring at least twice in each of their most recent outings.

However, the visitors’ defense remains a concern: they’ve conceded eleven goals in those same six matches, and away from home the team often loses focus. Recent European campaigns underline this pattern — Puskás typically struggle to start strong away from home. They’ll need to withstand Aris’s fierce home pressure and find the right balance between attack and defensive solidity.

Probable lineups

Aris Limassol: Zadro M., Brown M., Gomis Y., Lukubar A., Markhiev A., Matsisik M., Mayambela M., Struski K., Goldson K., Kvilitaia G., Urosevic S

Zadro M., Brown M., Gomis Y., Lukubar A., Markhiev A., Matsisik M., Mayambela M., Struski K., Goldson K., Kvilitaia G., Urosevic S Puskás Akadémia: Pécsi A., Maséiras K., Golla V., Stronati P., Margraf A., Arutyunyan G., Duarte L., Soisalo M., Levi Y., Zsolt N., Colley L

Match facts and head-to-head

This is the first official meeting between these teams.

Aris have lost just one of their last 12 home matches.

Puskás are unbeaten in six straight games, though three ended in draws.

Prediction

Aris’s home strength, cohesion, and edge in quality should make the difference here. Puskás have the potential to spring a surprise, but defensive lapses and away-day nerves could undermine their chances. Backed by their home fans, Aris look well-placed to secure a comfortable first-leg win. Our bet: Aris to win at 1.75.