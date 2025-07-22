RU RU ES ES FR FR
Ararat-Armenia vs Universitatea Cluj prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025

Ararat-Armenia vs Universitatea Cluj prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025

Ararat Armenia vs Universitatea Cluj prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Ararat Armenia
24 july 2025, 12:00
- : -
International, Yerevan, Football Academy Stadium
Universitatea Cluj
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.6
The first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round for the 2025/26 season will take place in Yerevan. Armenian vice-champions Ararat-Armenia will host Romanian side Universitatea Cluj. I suggest a bet on goals in this encounter, with an attractive odds value.

Match preview

Ararat-Armenia has been one of the most consistent Armenian clubs in European competitions in recent years. The team regularly reaches the qualifying rounds of the Conference League, and last season advanced as far as the third stage. However, domestically, their success has been limited: just a runners-up finish in the last campaign, and on home turf, they've managed only one win in their last nine European home games.

Moreover, Ararat-Armenia tends to play a restrained style — in four of their last five European matches in Yerevan, no more than two goals were scored, and Ararat themselves rarely found the net more than once. The appointment of new head coach Tulipa from Portugal adds an element of uncertainty — he has yet to oversee an official match and is unlikely to opt for an aggressive approach in his debut.

Universitatea Cluj returns to European competition after more than 50 years, and their debut comes with a tough away trip to Armenia. Last season, they finished fourth in the Romanian SuperLiga and started the current campaign with a resounding win. However, despite that result, the Romanians have scored more than one goal in just one of their last eight away league fixtures.

Don't expect Universitatea to play an attacking style in their first qualifying match — the psychological pressure, the opponent's solid defense, and a lack of European experience could all shape their approach. Moreover, they've shown vulnerability on the road, conceding in six of their last seven SuperLiga away matches.

Probable lineups

  • Ararat-Armenia: Genri Avagyan — Pavlovets, Grigoryan, Junior Julio, Oganesyan — Muradyan, Arutyunyan — Duran — Noubissi, Ambartsumyan, Yenne
  • Universitatea Cluj: Lefter — Capradossi, Artan, Cristea, Kipciu — Bic, Nistor, Murdja — Thiam — Makalu, Lukic

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Ararat-Armenia have failed to win in 8 of their last 9 European home matches.
  • Universitatea are playing their first European match since the 1972/73 season.
  • In their last five home Conference League qualifiers, Ararat-Armenia have not conceded more than one goal.

Prediction

This match promises to be a tight affair: both teams tend to adopt a cautious approach in decisive encounters, and the stakes are high. Ararat won't take risks, while the visitors are only starting their European journey. Considering both teams' styles and the statistics, it's reasonable to expect a controlled tempo. Our bet for this match is 'Under 2.5 goals' at odds of 1.60.

