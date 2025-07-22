Araz vs Aris prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 24 July 2025

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Thursday evening, Araz will make history with their debut European match, facing Greek side Aris in the Conference League qualifiers on neutral turf in Azerbaijan’s capital. Here’s a tip for the outcome of this clash, featuring an attractive odds offer.

Match preview

Araz are newcomers not only to European competitions, but also to the wider football spotlight beyond Azerbaijan. The team pulled off a genuine feat by finishing third in the domestic league and earning their first ever right to represent their country on the international stage. However, ahead of their Conference League bow, the club faces a challenge — forced to play in Baku, as their home ground does not meet UEFA regulations.

Their pre-season unfolded in Turkey, where Araz delivered both flashes of brilliance and inconsistency: a draw with Alanyaspor, a defeat to Konyaspor, and an eye-catching 3-2 victory over Trabzonspor. Their sparring partners were of a high calibre, and the results were predictably mixed for a team still gaining European experience. In Baku, Araz are unlikely to play open football — instead, expect a focus on counterattacks and defensive discipline.

Aris from Thessaloniki boast a richer history, but their European regularity is still developing. Fifth place in the Greek league may not look like an achievement, but it grants them a Conference League spot — a tournament where Aris made noise two years ago, only falling to Dynamo Kyiv in a penalty shootout in the playoff semi-finals. Now, the "Gods of War" are tasked not only with a deep run, but also with restoring fans’ trust after an unconvincing pre-season.

The team lost three of their four friendlies, falling to Livingston, AZ, and Anderlecht. However, given the strength of their opponents, these defeats are not cause for alarm — Aris were testing tactics and rotations. The clash against the Azerbaijanis will be a true test, where quality and experience in a higher tempo could prove decisive.

Probable line-ups

Araz : Avram, Bruno Franco, Igor Ribeiro, Paro, Ramon Machado, Simakala, Abbasov, Andrade, Boli, Wanderson, Silva

: Avram, Bruno Franco, Igor Ribeiro, Paro, Ramon Machado, Simakala, Abbasov, Andrade, Boli, Wanderson, Silva Aris: Sidcley, Montoya, Fabiano, Brabec, Frydek, Sifuentes, Monchu, Dudu, Pardo, Spikic, Loren

Match facts and head-to-head

This is the first European match in Araz’s history.

The teams have never met before.

Two years ago, Aris reached the final qualifying round of the Conference League, only losing to Dynamo Kyiv on penalties.

Prediction

The teams approach this match with different objectives and emotional backdrops. For Araz, it’s a historic premiere, and the pressure could be a major factor — especially given the unfamiliar stadium and lack of experience. Aris, despite their recent inconsistency, play at a higher intensity, have a stronger squad, and should capitalise in this first leg. Our pick: Aris to win with a (0) handicap at odds of 1.60.