RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Araz vs Aris prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 24 July 2025

Araz vs Aris prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 24 July 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Araz PFK vs Aris Thessaloniki FC prediction Photo: efl.com / Author unknown
Araz PFK
Araz PFK Araz PFK Schedule Araz PFK Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
24 july 2025, 12:00
- : -
International, Baku, Dalga Arena, Baku
Aris Thessaloniki FC
Aris Thessaloniki FC Aris Thessaloniki FC Schedule Aris Thessaloniki FC News Aris Thessaloniki FC Transfers
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On Thursday evening, Araz will make history with their debut European match, facing Greek side Aris in the Conference League qualifiers on neutral turf in Azerbaijan’s capital. Here’s a tip for the outcome of this clash, featuring an attractive odds offer.

Match preview

Araz are newcomers not only to European competitions, but also to the wider football spotlight beyond Azerbaijan. The team pulled off a genuine feat by finishing third in the domestic league and earning their first ever right to represent their country on the international stage. However, ahead of their Conference League bow, the club faces a challenge — forced to play in Baku, as their home ground does not meet UEFA regulations.

Their pre-season unfolded in Turkey, where Araz delivered both flashes of brilliance and inconsistency: a draw with Alanyaspor, a defeat to Konyaspor, and an eye-catching 3-2 victory over Trabzonspor. Their sparring partners were of a high calibre, and the results were predictably mixed for a team still gaining European experience. In Baku, Araz are unlikely to play open football — instead, expect a focus on counterattacks and defensive discipline.

Aris from Thessaloniki boast a richer history, but their European regularity is still developing. Fifth place in the Greek league may not look like an achievement, but it grants them a Conference League spot — a tournament where Aris made noise two years ago, only falling to Dynamo Kyiv in a penalty shootout in the playoff semi-finals. Now, the "Gods of War" are tasked not only with a deep run, but also with restoring fans’ trust after an unconvincing pre-season.

The team lost three of their four friendlies, falling to Livingston, AZ, and Anderlecht. However, given the strength of their opponents, these defeats are not cause for alarm — Aris were testing tactics and rotations. The clash against the Azerbaijanis will be a true test, where quality and experience in a higher tempo could prove decisive.

Probable line-ups

  • Araz: Avram, Bruno Franco, Igor Ribeiro, Paro, Ramon Machado, Simakala, Abbasov, Andrade, Boli, Wanderson, Silva
  • Aris: Sidcley, Montoya, Fabiano, Brabec, Frydek, Sifuentes, Monchu, Dudu, Pardo, Spikic, Loren

Match facts and head-to-head

  • This is the first European match in Araz’s history.
  • The teams have never met before.
  • Two years ago, Aris reached the final qualifying round of the Conference League, only losing to Dynamo Kyiv on penalties.

Prediction

The teams approach this match with different objectives and emotional backdrops. For Araz, it’s a historic premiere, and the pressure could be a major factor — especially given the unfamiliar stadium and lack of experience. Aris, despite their recent inconsistency, play at a higher intensity, have a stronger squad, and should capitalise in this first leg. Our pick: Aris to win with a (0) handicap at odds of 1.60.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Como vs Al-Ahli Jeddah prediction Club Friendlies 23 july 2025, 08:00 Como vs Al-Ahli prediction, H2H and bets for the match - July 23, 2025 Como Odds: 1.92 Al-Ahli Jeddah Recommended Melbet
QPR vs Cardiff City prediction Club Friendlies 23 july 2025, 09:00 QPR vs Cardiff City prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 23, 2025 QPR Odds: 1.62 Cardiff City Bet now 1xBet
Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Mboko prediction Washington WTA 23 july 2025, 10:00 Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Mboko prediction and betting tips - July 23, 2025 Elena Rybakina Odds: 1.85 Victoria Mboko Bet now 1xBet
Silkeborg vs KA Akureyri prediction Europa Conference League 23 july 2025, 13:00 Silkeborg vs KA Akureyri: Can the Danes secure an advantage in the first leg? Silkeborg Odds: 1.7 KA Akureyri Recommended Melbet
Galatasaray vs Cagliari prediction Club Friendlies 23 july 2025, 13:30 Galatasaray vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 23, 2025 Galatasaray Odds: 1.7 Cagliari Bet now Mostbet
Valencia vs Leganes prediction Club Friendlies 23 july 2025, 14:00 Valencia vs Leganes prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 23, 2025 Valencia Odds: 1.8 Leganes Bet now 1xBet
Girona vs Espanyol prediction Club Friendlies 23 july 2025, 14:30 Girona vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 23, 2025 Girona Odds: 1.77 Espanyol Recommended Mostbet
Shelbourne vs Qarabag FK prediction Champions League 23 july 2025, 14:45 Shelbourne vs Qarabag: Can Qarabag seize the advantage in the first leg? Shelbourne Odds: 1.6 Qarabag FK Bet now 1xBet
Buducnost Podgorica vs FC Milsami Orhei prediction Europa Conference League 23 july 2025, 15:00 Buducnost vs Milsami: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg? Buducnost Podgorica Odds: 1.57 FC Milsami Orhei Bet now Mostbet
FC Astana vs Zimbru prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 10:00 Astana vs Zimbru prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025 FC Astana Odds: 1.71 Zimbru Recommended Melbet
St Joseph's vs Shamrock Rovers prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 12:00 St Joseph's vs Shamrock Rovers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 24 July 2025 St Joseph's Odds: 1.87 Shamrock Rovers Bet now 1xBet
Rosenborg vs Banga Gargzdai prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 12:00 Rosenborg vs Banga prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025 Rosenborg Odds: 1.53 Banga Gargzdai Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Zira - : - Hajduk Split 23 july 2025, 11:30 Europa Conference League
Zira
-
Hajduk Split
-
11:30
FCI Levadia - : - Iberia 1999 23 july 2025, 12:30 Europa Conference League
FCI Levadia
-
Iberia 1999
-
12:30
Brann - : - Salzburg 23 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Brann
-
Salzburg
-
13:00
Silkeborg - : - KA Akureyri 23 july 2025, 13:00 Europa Conference League
Silkeborg
-
KA Akureyri
-
13:00
Olimpija Ljubljana - : - Inter Club d'Escaldes 23 july 2025, 14:00 Europa Conference League
Olimpija Ljubljana
-
Inter Club d'Escaldes
-
14:00
TNS - : - FC Differdange 03 23 july 2025, 14:00 Europa Conference League
TNS
-
FC Differdange 03
-
14:00
Shelbourne - : - Qarabag FK 23 july 2025, 14:45 Champions League
Shelbourne
-
Qarabag FK
-
14:45
Buducnost Podgorica - : - FC Milsami Orhei 23 july 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Buducnost Podgorica
-
FC Milsami Orhei
-
15:00
FC Astana - : - Zimbru 24 july 2025, 10:00 Europa Conference League
FC Astana
-
Zimbru
-
10:00
Atletic Escaldes - : - FC Dinamo City 24 july 2025, 10:00 Europa Conference League
Atletic Escaldes
-
FC Dinamo City
-
10:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 19:00 FIFA Deems Biennial Club World Cup Unworkable Despite Europe and South America Push Football news Today, 18:30 Toluca and LA Galaxy Set to Clash in Campeones Cup 2025 Football news Today, 18:05 Eduardo Vargas Stays in Uruguay as Universidad de Chile Talks Stall Football news Today, 17:48 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule, results and tournament standings Football news Today, 17:47 Finalists of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations confirmed Football news Today, 17:35 Müller Linked With LAFC After Giroud's Departure Football news Today, 17:30 Herrera’s Grim Numbers at Boca Raise Concerns Football news Today, 17:00 Argentina on Alert as Dibu Martínez Considers Saudi Move Football news Today, 16:35 Palmeiras Targeting Deossa After Ríos' High-Profile Exit Football news Today, 16:31 Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus interested in signing Sterling
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores