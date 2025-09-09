Went out shopping. Lamine Yamal shares a personal photo from a clothing store

Choosing new fashionable outfits

Spain national team star Lamine Yamal is enjoying some downtime after the international break wrapped up for his squad. The footballer shared a fresh snapshot of his leisure time on his Instagram page.

Yamal posted a photo showing how he spends his free moments. In the picture, the player is seen picking out clothes at one of the trendiest stores.

Lamine is well-known as a fashion enthusiast and style icon, often impressing his friends and teammates with his bold outfits.

It's worth noting that Yamal faced an unpleasant situation during his recent stint with the national team. After an away match against Turkey, he couldn't find his passport to head home and was forced to fly back to Spain separately from the rest of the squad.

Recall that during the current international break, Spain played away games against Bulgaria and Turkey, securing two victories with an aggregate score of 9-0. La Furia Roja completely dominated the Turks with a 6-0 win. Lamine himself provided three assists across those fixtures.