'We'll learn our lesson', Holland apologizes to fans

Manchester City's star, Erling Haaland, took to his Instagram to apologize to the fans following yesterday's defeat in the match against Wolverhampton. His social media post included a photo of the Norwegian striker along with a caption conveying his apologies.

"Always grateful for your support. We will learn from yesterday and make sure we do better next time."

The Manchester City forward played the full 90 minutes in the recent game and received one of the lower ratings in the match. Despite the defeat in their last game, it didn't prevent the "Citizens" from maintaining their top position in the Premier League. Manchester City became the last team among the top five leagues to drop points this season.

Earlier, it was reported that Haaland could potentially make a move to another European giant.